Xbox Game Pass gets Dead Space, Dragon Age: Origins, and My Friend Pedro in November

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a few more new games this month including Xbox 360-era classics like Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins. November’s offerings will also the day one releases of Next Space Rebels and Undungeon.

All four Dead Space games and the Dragon Age trilogy are already available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via EA Play, whose library joined the service about a year ago (and in March for PC.)

Later this month, subscribers will also get access to Exo One, Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro, Deeeer Simulator, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2. All of these games will be available for subscribers to play on console, cloud, or PC.

Here’s Microsoft’s schedule for Xbox Games Pass releases for the rest of November:

Dead Space (Cloud) — Nov. 16

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) — Nov. 16

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 17

Exo One (Cloud, Console and PC) — Nov. 18

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 23

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 23

Nov. 23 Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 30

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers got access to big November releases like Forza Horizon 5, and the remaster of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

With all these new additions, Xbox Game Pass also loses a few titles this month; here’s a full list of the games that will leave the service on Nov. 30: