Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series casts three more characters including Uncle Iroh

Netflix has found its live-action Uncle Iroh. The streaming service has added three new members to the cast of its Avatar: The Last Airbender series: Uncle Iroh, Gyatso, and Commander Zhao.

Uncle Iroh, the mentor of Prince Zuko and one of Avatar’s most beloved characters, will be played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience). Meanwhile Lim Kay Siu (Anna and The King) will play Gyatso, an Air Nomad monk who was a father figure to Aang. Finally, Ken Leung (Industry) will play Commander Zhao, an ambitious Fire National officer looking to get ahead however he can.

These three new cast members will join previously announced cast members, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

There’s no release date for the live-action Avatar series just yet, but Netflix announced that the show began production in Vancouver this week and that it will use technology similar to The Mandalorian to create an immersive and quicker filming environment.