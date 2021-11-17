Pixar’s Turning Red transforms a teenager into a giant red panda

Pixar’s Turning Red stars an overachieving and enthusiastic middle school girl named Mei who is super excited for the upcoming school year — until she suddenly transforms into a giant red panda in the middle of the night and discovers her family’s little quirk. Whenever she gets excited or overwhelmed, she turns into the big, fluffy creature.

A new trailer for the movie shows Mei’s first transformation, her concerned mother’s reaction, and her giddy classmates — and it’s all set to *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna be Me.” (It’s gonna be Maaayyyyy~ Get it? Because her name is Mei?)

Turning Red is the feature directorial debut of Domee Shi, who previously directed the Pixar short Bao. It stars newcomer Rosalie Chiang as Mei, with Sandra Oh as Mei’s overprotective mother. The movie was first announced at Disney’s Investor Day a year ago, alongside Lightyear, the movie about the “real Buzz Lightyear.”

Turning Red hits theaters on March 11, 2022.