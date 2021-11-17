 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Saints Row delayed 6 months to August 2022

New, 7 comments

Volition says the game needs more polish, but radical changes aren’t coming

By Michael McWhertor
A look at Boss from the new Saints Row Image: Volition/Deep Silver

Volition’s new and rebooted Saints Row is now slated for release on Aug. 23, 2022, a six-month delay from the studio’s original plan to release the game in February. Jim Boone, chief creative officer at Volition, announced the delay in a letter to Saints Row fans early Wednesday.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve,” Boone wrote. “The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.

“In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.”

The move to August also gets Saints Row out of the way of a busy month for video games. February 2022 will also see the release of Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, and Elden Ring (which is scheduled to arrive on Feb. 25).

Boone stressed that the extra development time will not be spent changing “the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.” The new Saints Row’s cast is composed of an all-new, younger, and more diverse group of characters, for which Volition received some blowback from longtime players. Boone’s position isn’t new; in response to some negative player feedback, Volition said earlier this summer, “We are not backing down on this game. We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other.”

The new Saints Row gives players control of Gen Z crime impresarios in the takeover of an all-new city — the corrupt, Vegas-like playground named Santo Ileso. Players will still create, style, and control their own Boss of the 3rd Street Saints, but they get all-new lieutenants whose backstories and characteristics are a lot more up-to-date.

Saints Row is bound for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

6 great quality-of-life changes in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

How to get a Hunter’s Cloak and tame wildlife – Fortnite Kakashi Fort Jutsu punchcard questline guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Filed under:

How to make your Twitch stream more accessible with subtitles

By Michael Baginski

Blizzard’s first female co-leader only got equal pay after tendering her resignation

By Maddy Myers
9 comments / new

Activision shareholder group calls for Bobby Kotick and board members’ resignation

By Michael McWhertor
13 comments / new

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Monster Hunter Rise

By Austen Goslin
3 comments / new