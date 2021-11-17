 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Naturo Fortnite skins allow Sasuke to dab, get sniped by Sakura

It’s a bit out of character

Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi in Fortnite Image: Epic Games

The arrival of Naruto and Team 7 in Fortnite has managed to make an already cartoonish game even more absurd somehow.

Since the release of the Naruto Shippuden skins on Tuesday, which brought Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi to the battle royale game, Fortnite players have been posting silly clips of Sasuke and other characters dancing, as well as making memes about it. For the first time, we’re able to see all these characters dab, do the popular TikTok dance for “Savage,” and just act out-of-character in general.

Although all four characters star in the jokes, Sasuke Uchiha appears to be a favorite. Sasuke is the rival to the protagonist of the anime, and he’s known for being moody as well as a literal murderer. Now his overly-serious, sullen reputation is getting goofed on as Fortnite players continue to post hilarious clips of him dancing.

The skins were only released on Tuesday, but that’s plenty of time for people to make jokes about Sasuke. Here is a post with a clip of Sasuke in Fortnite playing basketball and smiling like a kid at a playground.

Here, we can see Sasuke filing his nails.

In the anime, Sasuke frequently disses Sakura and Naruto. Now, we get to see him smile as he rides a rainbow unicorn.

This Twitter user says, “Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him.” The sentiment makes sense, but have we ever considered that maybe Sasuke just wants to dance while listening to Ayo & Teo’s “Rolex”? Maybe he just wants to “Rolly Rolly Rolly with a dab of ranch”?

Some of the jokes play on the dynamics between characters. Here we see Kakashi, Sasuke’s mentor, carrying a dead Sasuke over his back with this caption: “Sasuke retrieval arc went crazy.”

In the anime, Sakura Haruno has a hot-and-cold relationship with Sasuke, and she’s also got a bad reputation with some fans. Now we get to see him do a cheery dance as she sobs in the background, thanks to Fortnite.

This is my favorite video. It’s just the four Naruto characters going for a drive, with Naruto in the driver’s seat. There’s something ridiculous about these four characters getting into a red sedan and going for a joyride on a beautiful day.

Finally! Sakura gets the power she deserves. Here we see Sakura killing a Sasuke:

Some of the jokes reference other ridiculous characters that appear in Fortnite. Like here we have Ariana Grande who looks ready to murder Sasuke in cold blood.

This post references a 2019 meme that involved different characters and people choking Sasuke.

To top it all off, here we have Sasuke doing the “Savage” dance from TikTok.

Fortnite has always been an absurd game. It’s a place where the pop star Ariana Grande can snipe Rick Sanchez from the Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty. The arrival of these characters just adds to the overall absurdity of the world, and it also brings a giant anime fandom into the fold — all with hilarious results.

