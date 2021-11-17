Naturo Fortnite skins allow Sasuke to dab, get sniped by Sakura

The arrival of Naruto and Team 7 in Fortnite has managed to make an already cartoonish game even more absurd somehow.

Since the release of the Naruto Shippuden skins on Tuesday, which brought Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi to the battle royale game, Fortnite players have been posting silly clips of Sasuke and other characters dancing, as well as making memes about it. For the first time, we’re able to see all these characters dab, do the popular TikTok dance for “Savage,” and just act out-of-character in general.

Although all four characters star in the jokes, Sasuke Uchiha appears to be a favorite. Sasuke is the rival to the protagonist of the anime, and he’s known for being moody as well as a literal murderer. Now his overly-serious, sullen reputation is getting goofed on as Fortnite players continue to post hilarious clips of him dancing.

The skins were only released on Tuesday, but that’s plenty of time for people to make jokes about Sasuke. Here is a post with a clip of Sasuke in Fortnite playing basketball and smiling like a kid at a playground.

Here, we can see Sasuke filing his nails.

Sasuke after committing several war crimes pic.twitter.com/rjwV50NVst — nass (@nazzurii) November 16, 2021

In the anime, Sasuke frequently disses Sakura and Naruto. Now, we get to see him smile as he rides a rainbow unicorn.

LOSING MY SHIT.



look how happy Sasuke looks riding this fucking unicorn LMFAO pic.twitter.com/Hwe6WllV6s — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 16, 2021

This Twitter user says, “Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him.” The sentiment makes sense, but have we ever considered that maybe Sasuke just wants to dance while listening to Ayo & Teo’s “Rolex”? Maybe he just wants to “Rolly Rolly Rolly with a dab of ranch”?

Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him pic.twitter.com/MCiShFmySE — cursed fortnite sasuke (@chdorinagashi) November 16, 2021

Some of the jokes play on the dynamics between characters. Here we see Kakashi, Sasuke’s mentor, carrying a dead Sasuke over his back with this caption: “Sasuke retrieval arc went crazy.”

sasuke retrieval arc went crazy pic.twitter.com/CdqEtccoVN — Yassified Zenos (@GACKTed) November 16, 2021

In the anime, Sakura Haruno has a hot-and-cold relationship with Sasuke, and she’s also got a bad reputation with some fans. Now we get to see him do a cheery dance as she sobs in the background, thanks to Fortnite.

This is my favorite video. It’s just the four Naruto characters going for a drive, with Naruto in the driver’s seat. There’s something ridiculous about these four characters getting into a red sedan and going for a joyride on a beautiful day.

Finally! Sakura gets the power she deserves. Here we see Sakura killing a Sasuke:

sakura stans already having a field day with sakura’s skin in fortnite pic.twitter.com/P81uOtmRah — (@sh00ters4sakura) November 16, 2021

Some of the jokes reference other ridiculous characters that appear in Fortnite. Like here we have Ariana Grande who looks ready to murder Sasuke in cold blood.

The Uchiha bloodline ends here pic.twitter.com/iLrHC4JrkV — Xilly or Mori, pick your poison (@Xill_kah) November 16, 2021

This post references a 2019 meme that involved different characters and people choking Sasuke.

this is now real bc of fortnite pic.twitter.com/MS5tYvFlju — Jonhy (@JonhyFortnite) November 16, 2021

To top it all off, here we have Sasuke doing the “Savage” dance from TikTok.

my throat hurts from laughing i think this might actually end me pic.twitter.com/KFtLVuPHa3 — Yassified Zenos (@GACKTed) November 16, 2021

Fortnite has always been an absurd game. It’s a place where the pop star Ariana Grande can snipe Rick Sanchez from the Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty. The arrival of these characters just adds to the overall absurdity of the world, and it also brings a giant anime fandom into the fold — all with hilarious results.