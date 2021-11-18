New fighter MultiVersus is Smash Bros. but with Bugs Bunny, Batman, and Game of Thrones

Batman, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Tom and Jerry, and other characters from the Warner Bros. stable will battle it out in a new Super Smash Bros.-inspired platform fighter called MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games announced Thursday. And yes, the game will include the meme-born Ultra Instinct Shaggy from Scooby-Doo when MultiVersus launches next year.

Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games hope to distinguish MultiVersus from similar games, like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, by releasing the game as free to play, with a team-based 2v2 format. The companies also promise full cross-play support — MultiVersus is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — and “dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons.”

MultiVersus will have an ever-expanding roster, Thursday’s announcement says. Characters confirmed so far include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn from the DC universe; Shaggy from Scooby-Doo; Bugs Bunny; Arya Stark from Game of Thrones; Tom and Jerry; Finn and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time; and Steven Universe and Garnet. An original character named Reindog will also appear.

One-upping Nickelodeon’s crossover brawler, MultiVersus will include familiar voice actors for its cast, including Kevin Conroy as Batman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Maisie Williams as Arya, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, and Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe.

Check out the first trailer for MultiVersus above.