If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

While it may be difficult to find graphics card deals during the holiday season, there are plenty of other great gifts to buy for yourself or the PC gamers on your shopping list. Whether you’re looking for accessories or hardware, let us help you pick the best gift.

Polygon’s PC gamer gift guide 2021 has several recommendations to help make it easier to shop for PC gaming gifts this year. Whether you need some gear to enhance a setup or you’re looking for new accessories, our buying guide has you covered. Below we’ve compiled our favorite PC gaming controllers, keyboards, monitors, headsets, chairs, mice, and more.

No matter your budget, you can use Polygon’s PC gamer gift guide to find the right present for you, your friends, your family, and your coworkers. You can also pair some of these recommendations together — like a gaming headset and a stand — while other items are great on their own.