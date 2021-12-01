While it may be difficult to find graphics card deals during the holiday season, there are plenty of other great gifts to buy for yourself or the PC gamers on your shopping list. Whether you’re looking for accessories or hardware, let us help you pick the best gift.
Polygon’s PC gamer gift guide 2021 has several recommendations to help make it easier to shop for PC gaming gifts this year. Whether you need some gear to enhance a setup or you’re looking for new accessories, our buying guide has you covered. Below we’ve compiled our favorite PC gaming controllers, keyboards, monitors, headsets, chairs, mice, and more.
No matter your budget, you can use Polygon’s PC gamer gift guide to find the right present for you, your friends, your family, and your coworkers. You can also pair some of these recommendations together — like a gaming headset and a stand — while other items are great on their own.
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller, $49.99
This versatile Bluetooth controller works great with just about any PC game.
Anne Pro 2 60% mechanical keyboard, $89.99
If you’re getting started with mechanical keyboards, this 60% keyboard is one of our top recommendations.
ASUS Rog Zephyrus G15, $1,849.99
Our friends at The Verge call this one of the best gaming laptops.
BenQ Mobiuz EX3210R, 32” 165Hz curved gaming monitor, $649.99
This large, curved gaming monitor looks great, especially with its high frame rate that helps aid in immersion.
Beyerdynamic MMX 300 gaming headset, $269.99
These premium headphones pair Beyerdynamics’ audio with a microphone and fit made for long gameplay sessions.
Brainwavz Big T dual headphone stand, $11.99
This simple headphone stand keeps your gaming headsets out of the way when you don’t need them.
ErgoChair Pro+, $699
One of our favorite gaming chairs feels great and has an excellent warrranty.
Everlasting Comfort foot rest, $25.45
This simple desk upgrade can make long gaming sessions far more comfortable.
Flexispot Kana Pro Bamboo desk, starts at $539.99
These upgradable desks are quick to put together and carry a ton of weight.
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, $69.99
If you like tinkering with your PC and accessories, this toolkit should always be on hand.
Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB split mechanic keyboard, $199.99
This keyboard lets you ride the line between a decent gaming keyboard and an ergonomic typing device.
Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, $98
This lightweight device is one of our favorite gaming mice.
Oculus Quest 2, $399
One of the simplest ways to get into VR is the Oculus Quest 2 headset. It works well as a stand-alone device or plugged into your PC.
Razer Nommo speakers, $99.99
These speakers can add some style to your desk. We also love the separate bass knob.
Sabrent 10-port USB 3.0 hub, $39.99
No matter what kind of PC you have, you can never have too many USB ports. This hub is great for adding more devices and charging accessories.
TP-Link TL-SG108 ethernet network switch, $17.99
If devices like your PC, wireless router, and gaming consoles are all in one place, this network switch can connect them all into ethernet.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, $149.95
These are among the most comfortable headsets we’ve used. They are perfect for long gameplay sessions, and they can wirelessly connect to other devices via Bluetooth.
Turtle Beach Velocity One universal flight stick, $379.95
Flight sticks like this are a relatively affordable way to boost your control and get more immersive in flight sims.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, $139.99
This customizable controller is great for multiple geme genres. The included accessories let you swap out sticks and add extra buttons to the device.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $14.99/mo
This subscription adds hundreds of games to your PC and Xbox console library.
Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD, $2,349.99
Stacked with a combination of essential gaming hardware and features this laptop is perfect for any PC gamer. The Intel 11th gen Core i7 processor offers 8 cores 16 threads, 24MB Smart Cache, turbo boost up to 4.6 GHz, and that’s just the beginning. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 provides blazing-fast graphics while the 240 Refresh panel offers smooth gameplay. Complemented with a 3mm bezel providing a high screen-to-body ratio, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD this laptop provides the ultimate gaming experience.