Whatever Pragmata is, it’s delayed to 2023

Pragmata, Capcom’s high-concept sci-fi adventure for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, will now launch in 2023, the publisher announced on Wednesday. No one is yet sure what in the heck this is all about, but we’ll find out after next year.

On the surface, Pragmata stars a barefoot girl who wears a blue puffy parka and lives on the moon. You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a Hideo Kojima joint, but Capcom announced Pragmata in June 2020 and originally gave it a 2022 launch window.

The delay is necessary, Capcom said, “to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure.”

Wednesday’s news, strangely, confirms an announcement that Sony made all the way back in January, when a video presentation the company showed at CES 2021 said that the game would now launch in 2023.

Capcom gave no other hints about what it is we’re waiting for, but it did toss out a theatrical-style poster showing Pragmata’s Puffy Parka Girl underneath an MCP Cone with some AI-looking gobbledygook for you to decode.