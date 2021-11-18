The most peculiar, bizarre items in Animal Crossing’s update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update promised a deluge of new items — and a few weeks into the release, it’s clear the update has absolutely delivered. Players are busy collecting adorable new gyroids, making use of glowing moss and vines, and adding partitions and hanging lighting to their interiors. There are also lots of new useful items for beautiful island designing, from castle towers for fortress builds to pergolas and gazebos for gardens.

But there are also a handful of slightly more peculiar items that players have encountered, and started working into builds. Here are some of Polygon’s favorite off-the-beaten-path items that you might find at Nook’s Cranny.

Rescue Mannequin

This one has been making a splash since players first discovered it. If you’ve ever trained to be a lifeguard, or simply taken CPR classes, this type of mannequin might be familiar to you. But it also looks a lot like a crash dummy, or simply a stand-in for a body — and players have found tons of fun ways to use it to recreate movie scenes, and generally cause chaos and mayhem.

Titan Arum (Corpse Flower)

This alien-looking plant is none other than the infamous Titan Arum, or amorphophallus titanum — colloquially known as the corpse flower, thanks to the pungent odor these real life plants emit on the rare occasions they bloom. If you’re thinking about buying this bad boy, you might want to know that the stench has been compared to that of “rotting meat,” according to The Huntington, a California botanical garden, library, and research center that has one of the rare flowers. (They named theirs “Stinky”.)

The corpse flower is one of the tallest flowers to exist — that phallic looking spadix can range from six to eight feet tall. It blooms rarely and only stays open for a day. But if you buy it from the Nook Brothers, you can enjoy its prodigious stink all year.

Cold Sleep Pod

Should you, or any of your villagers, foresee a need to go into the cold, hard stasis of cryogenic sleep, the Nook brothers are here to provide. This vaguely threatening looking pod is a dream come true for any science fiction fans — and space-themed builds have always been a core component of New Horizons, with existing items like a UFO or starry night items gifted from Celeste. But it’s still jarring to see it sold at Nook’s Cranny.

Creepy Skeleton

A pile of bones is a bleak sight, but at least this item already has “creepy” in the name. Are these bones... real? Are they props? If the skeleton is real, then it’s especially disconcerting to buy it off of the Nook brothers, who sell it casually on the shop counter next to home wares like typewriters and chairs.

That said, this one is a perfect item for anyone who is an enduring fan of Halloween, has a spooky island theme, or is making an archeology themed island.

Vine Hanging Chair

This one might look cute, and seem like a totally normal addition — but I have personally decided it is cursed. This vine hanging chair gives me major Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone vibes, with a tangle that looks fit to consume whomever has the misfortune to take a seat in it. Plus, it doesn’t even look comfortable? That said, even if I personally wouldn’t sit in this, it does look great alongside other new vine items.