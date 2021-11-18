 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WWE 2K22 will have new game modes for aspiring managers and stars

By Cass Marshall

Publisher 2K Games has released a new post revealing some of the new game modes and additions planned for WWE 2K22, a wrestling title designed by developer Visual Concepts. The blog, released on Thursday, gives players a look at what’s coming to the next entry in the franchise, which is currently set to be released in March.

Some of these promises seem pretty standard — a new engine, graphics, and better gameplay controls are the sort of things you might expect to show up in a new iteration on an old formula. But some of the game modes on display look intriguing.

One new mode is the Showcase, which allows players to ”take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments.” Another interesting addition is a mode called MyGM, which is a management mode. Players will have to draft wrestlers, book their matches, manage their contracts, and keep their roster running well.

MyFACTION is a similar mode, except the player has to create ”a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo” via weekly events and updates. There’s also MyRISE, which looks more familiar. It’s a campaign where a player creates their own wrestler and goes through their career, starting as a rookie and ending up as a champion.

The last mainline entry in the WWE 2K franchise was 2K20, which launched in 2019 and was panned by fans for being buggy and barely functional. After taking a break from the franchise, the developer is starting fresh with 2K22. While these modes look intriguing, it remains to be seen whether this game pulls it off.

