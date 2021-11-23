Polygon’s best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals will show you where to get the discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC gaming hardware and accessories, TVs, and gaming monitors. We’ve compiled the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and more.
Finding deals during Black Friday 2021 can be a bit of a challenge this holiday season. Last year’s shortage of brand new consoles hasn’t improved at all since we reported on it in 2020. While we’ve been tracking where you can buy a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, you may have better luck buying accessories for those consoles.
For PC gamers looking for accessories and gaming monitors, you’ll do well this year. The same goes for anyone looking to buy a brand new gaming TV.
Below are some of the best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals we could find this year.
Table of contents
- Black Friday 2021 Nintendo Switch deals
- Black Friday 2021 PlayStation 5 deals
- Black Friday 2021 Xbox Series X deals
- Black Friday 2021 PC gaming deals
- Black Friday 2021 TV and monitor deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo games hardly go on sale. This truth doesn’t change much during Black Friday. Finding the brand new Switch OLED console will be difficult this year, but there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be had this year.
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles
There’s a good chance you won’t be able to walk into a retailer’s store or go to their website to buy a new Nintendo Switch OLED. However, we’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch restock updates for the past few weeks.
Below are links to retailers and the most recent time they’ve announced a Nintendo Switch OLED restock.
Nintendo Switch games
Most retailers do have Nintendo Switch game discounts for Black Friday this year. Stores like GameStop, Target, and Walmart are listing a handful of Switch titles at various discounted rates. Check the links below to see if a game you’re looking for is on sale:
- Gamestop has a selection of games up to 60% off.
- Target has select Switch games for up to 60% off.
- Walmart has taken $20 off several Switch games
Nintendo Switch accessories
While we couldn’t find many deals on some of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories, we did find several deals from a few stores.
Nintendo Switch accessory deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|17% off
|Target
|Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset
|$37.99
|$22 off
|Best Buy
|Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset
|$29.99
|$30 off
|Best Buy
|Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset
|$69.95
|13% off
|Target
Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals
This year it hasn’t gotten any easier to find a PlayStation 5. If you have one, or are buying gifts for someone who owns the console, here are some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals.
PlayStation 5 console
Getting your hands on the PlayStation 5 is still a challenge. We’ve spent the last few weeks updating this PS5 store restock tracker to help buyers like you know when you might be able to secure a console of your own. Below you’ll find links to several retailers selling the system and the last time they announced a restock update.
PlayStation 5 games
While they aren’t many PS5 games to begin with, retailers like GameStop and Target are still running deals for games on the console.
- Gamestop has a selection of games up to 60% off.
- Target has a few PS4 and PS5 games at up to 60% off.
PlayStation 5 accessories
Some of the best PS5 Black Friday accessory deals are gaming headsets and hard drives for the system. Below are some of the best deals we’ve found for PS5 accessories.
PlayStation 5 accessory deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|17% off
|Target
|Logitech G29 racing wheel for PS5
|$243.98
|$56.01 off
|GameStop
|PlayStation Plus 12 month membership
|$39.99
|33% off
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset
|$37.99
|$22 off
|Best Buy
|RIG 700 PRO wireless gaming headset
|$89.99
|$30 off
|GameStop
|Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset
|$29.99
|$30 off
|Best Buy
|Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset
|$69.95
|13% off
|Target
|WD_BLACK 1TB NVMe SSD
|$249.99
|$20 off
|Best Buy
Black Friday Xbox Series X deals
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has also been a difficult console to get a hold of this year. Thankfully finding deals on games and accessories for both the current-gen and last-gen consoles hasn’t been as challenging.
Xbox Series X consoles
Our Xbox Series X store restock list has been keeping track of which retailers have announced new stock of the console. You can use the links to retailers below to see if the system is on sale. We’ve also noted that the last time they had sold Microsoft’s newest device.
Xbox Series X games
If you’re looking for games that would be great to play on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X, Black Friday 2021 might be the best time to get new games. Amazon has two sets of gaming discounts plus you can get deals from GameStop and Target this year as well.
- Amazon has digital versions of Xbox games at up to 66% off.
- Amazon also has select digital EA titles with big discounts up to 80% off.
- Gamestop has a selection of games up to 60% off.
- Target has both Xbox One and Xbox Series X games at up to 60% off.
Xbox Series X accessories
One of the best Black Friday Xbox deals is on gaming headsets. Several retailers have headphones on sale at varying costs.
Xbox Series X accessory deals
|ITEM
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|17% off
|Target
|CloudX wired gaming headset
|$39.99
|$20 off
|GameStop
|Microsoft Xbox Series X headset
|$88.99
|$11 off
|GameStop
|Microsoft Xbox Series X wireless controllers
|$54.99
|$10 off
|GameStop
|Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset
|$37.99
|$22 off
|Best Buy
|Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox Series X
|$104.99
|$20 off
|GameStop
|Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset
|$29.99
|$30 off
|Best Buy
|Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset
|$69.95
|13% off
|Target
|Xbox Game Pass, 3 months
|19.99
|$10 off
|Walmart
Black Friday 2021 PC gaming deals deals
Looking for Black Friday 2021 deals on PC hardware can be simple or a challenge depending on what you’re looking for. Ever since Nvidia announced their lastest graphics cards, people who are trying to buy them to play games on have had to battle those who purchase them to mine cryptocurrency.
If you’re looking for Black Friday PC gaming deals on anything other than graphics cards, there is plenty of good discounts to take advantage of.
Gaming PCs and gaming laptops
Gaming laptop deals are always easy to find during Black Friday. Razer has several of their gaming laptops on sale with big discounts.
Gaming PC and gaming laptop deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Razer Blade 13" - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 120Hz display
|$1,499.99
|$300 off
|GameStop
|Razer Blade 15" Advanced - Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 1TB SSD
|$1,599.99
|$1,400 off
|GameStop
|Razer Blade 15" Studio Edition - Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
|$3,799.99
|$500 off
|GameStop
PC accessories
There is always an abundance of PC gaming accessory deals during Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new keyboard, gaming mouse, or headset, most retailers will have something for you to shop for.
PC accessory deals
Gaming TVs and gaming monitors
No matter how large you want your screen, there are several Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals available this year. Several brands like LG, MSI, Samsung, and TCL are offering a wide range of deals on their hardware.
Below are some of the best Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals we could find.
Gaming TV and gaming monitor deals
|ITEM
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|LG 75" 4K Smart TV
|$846.99
|$123 off
|GameStop
|LG C1 55" 4k Smart TV
|$1,296.99
|$303 off
|GameStop
|MSI Optix 24" 144Hz curved gaming monitor
|$169.99
|$40 off
|GameStop
|MSI Optix 27" 165Hz curved gaming monitor
|$299.99
|$52 off
|GameStop
|MSI Optix 34" 100Hz curved gaming monitor
|$329.99
|$70 off
|GameStop
|Samsung 34" 75Hz ultrawide gaming monitor
|$329.99
|23% off
|Amazon
|Samsung 49" 120Hz curved gaming monitor
|$949.99
|21% off
|Amazon
|Samsung 49" 240Hz ultrawide curved gaming monitor
|$999.99
|29% off
|Amazon
|TCL 55" 4K HDR Roku TV
|$379.00
|$220.99 off
|GameStop
|TCL 75" 4K HDR Roku TV
|$749.99
|$550 off
|GameStop
