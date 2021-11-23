Polygon’s best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals will show you where to get the discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC gaming hardware and accessories, TVs, and gaming monitors. We’ve compiled the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and more.

Finding deals during Black Friday 2021 can be a bit of a challenge this holiday season. Last year’s shortage of brand new consoles hasn’t improved at all since we reported on it in 2020. While we’ve been tracking where you can buy a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, you may have better luck buying accessories for those consoles.

For PC gamers looking for accessories and gaming monitors, you’ll do well this year. The same goes for anyone looking to buy a brand new gaming TV.

Below are some of the best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals we could find this year.

Table of contents

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo games hardly go on sale. This truth doesn’t change much during Black Friday. Finding the brand new Switch OLED console will be difficult this year, but there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be had this year.

Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles

There’s a good chance you won’t be able to walk into a retailer’s store or go to their website to buy a new Nintendo Switch OLED. However, we’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch restock updates for the past few weeks.

Below are links to retailers and the most recent time they’ve announced a Nintendo Switch OLED restock.

Nintendo Switch OLED store restock list and updates Retailer Most recent drop Retailer Most recent drop Amazon Nov. 16 Best Buy Nov. 18 GameStop Nov. 16 Nintendo Oct. 28 Target Oct. 19 Walmart Nov. 11

Nintendo Switch games

Most retailers do have Nintendo Switch game discounts for Black Friday this year. Stores like GameStop, Target, and Walmart are listing a handful of Switch titles at various discounted rates. Check the links below to see if a game you’re looking for is on sale:

Nintendo Switch accessories

While we couldn’t find many deals on some of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories, we did find several deals from a few stores.

Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals

This year it hasn’t gotten any easier to find a PlayStation 5. If you have one, or are buying gifts for someone who owns the console, here are some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals.

PlayStation 5 console

Getting your hands on the PlayStation 5 is still a challenge. We’ve spent the last few weeks updating this PS5 store restock tracker to help buyers like you know when you might be able to secure a console of your own. Below you’ll find links to several retailers selling the system and the last time they announced a restock update.

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates Retailer Most recent drop Retailer Most recent drop Amazon Oct. 26 Best Buy Nov. 18 GameStop Oct. 28 Sony Nov. 18 Target Nov. 12 Walmart Nov. 18

PlayStation 5 games

While they aren’t many PS5 games to begin with, retailers like GameStop and Target are still running deals for games on the console.

Gamestop has a selection of games up to 60% off.

has a selection of games up to 60% off. Target has a few PS4 and PS5 games at up to 60% off.

PlayStation 5 accessories

Some of the best PS5 Black Friday accessory deals are gaming headsets and hard drives for the system. Below are some of the best deals we’ve found for PS5 accessories.

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has also been a difficult console to get a hold of this year. Thankfully finding deals on games and accessories for both the current-gen and last-gen consoles hasn’t been as challenging.

Xbox Series X consoles

Our Xbox Series X store restock list has been keeping track of which retailers have announced new stock of the console. You can use the links to retailers below to see if the system is on sale. We’ve also noted that the last time they had sold Microsoft’s newest device.

Xbox Series X store restock updates Retailer Most recent drop Retailer Most recent drop Amazon Oct. 18 Best Buy Nov. 18 GameStop Nov. 11 Microsoft Oct. 7 Target Oct. 20 Walmart Nov. 18

Xbox Series X games

If you’re looking for games that would be great to play on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X, Black Friday 2021 might be the best time to get new games. Amazon has two sets of gaming discounts plus you can get deals from GameStop and Target this year as well.

Xbox Series X accessories

One of the best Black Friday Xbox deals is on gaming headsets. Several retailers have headphones on sale at varying costs.

Black Friday 2021 PC gaming deals deals

Looking for Black Friday 2021 deals on PC hardware can be simple or a challenge depending on what you’re looking for. Ever since Nvidia announced their lastest graphics cards, people who are trying to buy them to play games on have had to battle those who purchase them to mine cryptocurrency.

If you’re looking for Black Friday PC gaming deals on anything other than graphics cards, there is plenty of good discounts to take advantage of.

Gaming PCs and gaming laptops

Gaming laptop deals are always easy to find during Black Friday. Razer has several of their gaming laptops on sale with big discounts.

PC accessories

There is always an abundance of PC gaming accessory deals during Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new keyboard, gaming mouse, or headset, most retailers will have something for you to shop for.

Gaming TVs and gaming monitors

No matter how large you want your screen, there are several Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals available this year. Several brands like LG, MSI, Samsung, and TCL are offering a wide range of deals on their hardware.

Below are some of the best Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals we could find.