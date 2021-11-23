 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Black Friday 2021 gaming deals

The best gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and more

By Jeff Ramos

Polygon’s Black Friday 2021 gaming deals Graphic: Alyssa Nasser/Polygon

Polygon’s best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals will show you where to get the discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC gaming hardware and accessories, TVs, and gaming monitors. We’ve compiled the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and more.

Finding deals during Black Friday 2021 can be a bit of a challenge this holiday season. Last year’s shortage of brand new consoles hasn’t improved at all since we reported on it in 2020. While we’ve been tracking where you can buy a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, you may have better luck buying accessories for those consoles.

For PC gamers looking for accessories and gaming monitors, you’ll do well this year. The same goes for anyone looking to buy a brand new gaming TV.

Below are some of the best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals we could find this year.

Table of contents

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

a photo of the original Switch (with dark gray Joy-Cons) above the OLED Switch (with white Joy-Cons), with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe running on both systems Photo: Russ Frushtick/Polygon

Nintendo games hardly go on sale. This truth doesn’t change much during Black Friday. Finding the brand new Switch OLED console will be difficult this year, but there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be had this year.

Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles

There’s a good chance you won’t be able to walk into a retailer’s store or go to their website to buy a new Nintendo Switch OLED. However, we’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch restock updates for the past few weeks.

Below are links to retailers and the most recent time they’ve announced a Nintendo Switch OLED restock.

Nintendo Switch OLED store restock list and updates

Retailer Most recent drop
Retailer Most recent drop
Amazon Nov. 16
Best Buy Nov. 18
GameStop Nov. 16
Nintendo Oct. 28
Target Oct. 19
Walmart Nov. 11

Nintendo Switch games

Most retailers do have Nintendo Switch game discounts for Black Friday this year. Stores like GameStop, Target, and Walmart are listing a handful of Switch titles at various discounted rates. Check the links below to see if a game you’re looking for is on sale:

Nintendo Switch accessories

While we couldn’t find many deals on some of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories, we did find several deals from a few stores.

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset $49.99 17% off Target
Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset $37.99 $22 off Best Buy
Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset $29.99 $30 off Best Buy
Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset $69.95 13% off Target

Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals

The PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller, alongside the Pulse 3D wireless headset, the PlayStation HD camera, and several connecting cables Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon

This year it hasn’t gotten any easier to find a PlayStation 5. If you have one, or are buying gifts for someone who owns the console, here are some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals.

PlayStation 5 console

Getting your hands on the PlayStation 5 is still a challenge. We’ve spent the last few weeks updating this PS5 store restock tracker to help buyers like you know when you might be able to secure a console of your own. Below you’ll find links to several retailers selling the system and the last time they announced a restock update.

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Retailer Most recent drop
Retailer Most recent drop
Amazon Oct. 26
Best Buy Nov. 18
GameStop Oct. 28
Sony Nov. 18
Target Nov. 12
Walmart Nov. 18

PlayStation 5 games

While they aren’t many PS5 games to begin with, retailers like GameStop and Target are still running deals for games on the console.

PlayStation 5 accessories

Some of the best PS5 Black Friday accessory deals are gaming headsets and hard drives for the system. Below are some of the best deals we’ve found for PS5 accessories.

PlayStation 5 accessory deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset $49.99 17% off Target
Logitech G29 racing wheel for PS5 $243.98 $56.01 off GameStop
PlayStation Plus 12 month membership $39.99 33% off Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset $37.99 $22 off Best Buy
RIG 700 PRO wireless gaming headset $89.99 $30 off GameStop
Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset $29.99 $30 off Best Buy
Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset $69.95 13% off Target
WD_BLACK 1TB NVMe SSD $249.99 $20 off Best Buy

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

product image of Xbox Series X standing up with controller standing up in front of it, on a black background Image: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has also been a difficult console to get a hold of this year. Thankfully finding deals on games and accessories for both the current-gen and last-gen consoles hasn’t been as challenging.

Xbox Series X consoles

Our Xbox Series X store restock list has been keeping track of which retailers have announced new stock of the console. You can use the links to retailers below to see if the system is on sale. We’ve also noted that the last time they had sold Microsoft’s newest device.

Xbox Series X store restock updates

Retailer Most recent drop
Retailer Most recent drop
Amazon Oct. 18
Best Buy Nov. 18
GameStop Nov. 11
Microsoft Oct. 7
Target Oct. 20
Walmart Nov. 18

Xbox Series X games

If you’re looking for games that would be great to play on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X, Black Friday 2021 might be the best time to get new games. Amazon has two sets of gaming discounts plus you can get deals from GameStop and Target this year as well.

Xbox Series X accessories

One of the best Black Friday Xbox deals is on gaming headsets. Several retailers have headphones on sale at varying costs.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset $49.99 17% off Target
CloudX wired gaming headset $39.99 $20 off GameStop
Microsoft Xbox Series X headset $88.99 $11 off GameStop
Microsoft Xbox Series X wireless controllers $54.99 $10 off GameStop
Razer BlackShark V2 wired 7.1 surround sound headset $37.99 $22 off Best Buy
Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox Series X $104.99 $20 off GameStop
Turtle Beach Recon 200 wired gaming headset $29.99 $30 off Best Buy
Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired gaming headset $69.95 13% off Target
Xbox Game Pass, 3 months 19.99 $10 off Walmart

Black Friday 2021 PC gaming deals deals

a product shot of the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse Image: Razer

Looking for Black Friday 2021 deals on PC hardware can be simple or a challenge depending on what you’re looking for. Ever since Nvidia announced their lastest graphics cards, people who are trying to buy them to play games on have had to battle those who purchase them to mine cryptocurrency.

If you’re looking for Black Friday PC gaming deals on anything other than graphics cards, there is plenty of good discounts to take advantage of.

Gaming PCs and gaming laptops

Gaming laptop deals are always easy to find during Black Friday. Razer has several of their gaming laptops on sale with big discounts.

Gaming PC and gaming laptop deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Razer Blade 13" - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 120Hz display $1,499.99 $300 off GameStop
Razer Blade 15" Advanced - Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 1TB SSD $1,599.99 $1,400 off GameStop
Razer Blade 15" Studio Edition - Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM $3,799.99 $500 off GameStop

PC accessories

There is always an abundance of PC gaming accessory deals during Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new keyboard, gaming mouse, or headset, most retailers will have something for you to shop for.

PC accessory deals

ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
Blue Snowball USB microphone $39.99 33% off Amazon
Blue Yeti Nano USB microphone $79.99 20% off Amazon
Logitech Brio 4K webcam $149.99 25% off Amazon
Logitech c922x Pro webcam $74.99 25% off Amazon
Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse $29.99 $20 off GameStop
Logitech G335 wired gaming headset $49.99 $30 off GameStop
Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse $99.99 $40 off GameStop
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard $179.00 $50.99 off GameStop
Logitech PRO wireless gaming mouse $99.99 $30.99 off GameStop
Logitech StreamCam $129.99 24% off Amazon
Oculus Quest 2 + $50 gift card $299.00 -- GameStop
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse $35.14 $24.85 off Best Buy
Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard $79.99 20% off Target
Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard - Quartz $89.99 $50 off GameStop
Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard $49.99 17% off Target
Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse $44.99 10% off Target
Razer Huntsman Mini Mercury 60% keyboard $79.99 $40 off GameStop
Razer Kiyo Pro camera $99.99 $100 off GameStop
Razer Seiren mini microphone $34.99 $15 off GameStop

Gaming TVs and gaming monitors

No matter how large you want your screen, there are several Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals available this year. Several brands like LG, MSI, Samsung, and TCL are offering a wide range of deals on their hardware.

Below are some of the best Black Friday gaming TV and gaming monitor deals we could find.

Gaming TV and gaming monitor deals

ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
ITEM Sale Price Discount Retailer
LG 75" 4K Smart TV $846.99 $123 off GameStop
LG C1 55" 4k Smart TV $1,296.99 $303 off GameStop
MSI Optix 24" 144Hz curved gaming monitor $169.99 $40 off GameStop
MSI Optix 27" 165Hz curved gaming monitor $299.99 $52 off GameStop
MSI Optix 34" 100Hz curved gaming monitor $329.99 $70 off GameStop
Samsung 34" 75Hz ultrawide gaming monitor $329.99 23% off Amazon
Samsung 49" 120Hz curved gaming monitor $949.99 21% off Amazon
Samsung 49" 240Hz ultrawide curved gaming monitor $999.99 29% off Amazon
TCL 55" 4K HDR Roku TV $379.00 $220.99 off GameStop
TCL 75" 4K HDR Roku TV $749.99 $550 off GameStop

