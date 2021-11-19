 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is coming later than expected

343 Industries says co-op will arrive in May 2022 at the earliest

By Michael McWhertor
Master Chief holding an MA40 assault rifle in Halo Infinite Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Playing Halo Infinite’s campaign cooperatively with a friend will happen later than planned, the game’s developer confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer published Friday. Joseph Staten, head of creative at Halo developer 343 Industries, said that the recent extension of season 1 of Halo Infinite from March 2022 to May 2022 will have a knock-on effect for the release of campaign co-op and the game’s Forge level editor.

Both campaign co-op and Forge were delayed past Halo Infinite’s launch earlier this year, and were expected to ship during season 2 and season 3 of the game’s content roadmap, respectively. Based on 343’s updated timing, expect campaign co-op for Halo Infinite to arrive in May 2022 at the earliest, with Forge coming months later.

Staten told Eurogamer that campaign co-op for Halo Infinite “has been playable for some time,” but that “we want it to be a great experience.”

“We don’t just want to ship a campaign co-op that barely works,” Staten said. “We want to ship a campaign co-op that’s stable, that’s robust, that has the features players expect. And we’re also doing some other things that we haven’t talked about yet to really make meeting up with your friends, and you’re jumping into the game, good just not for campaign, but even better for multiplayer, too.”

Halo Infinite’s competitive multiplayer suite surprise-launched in beta earlier this week. The full game with a new single-player story campaign, which we’ve played, will arrive Dec. 8 on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

