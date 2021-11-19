Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific launch delayed one week

The first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer, and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Pacific and its new battle royale map, will be delayed a week, Activision announced Friday afternoon.

The company didn’t give a reason for the short delay. Owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard will still get a one-day preview of Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map all to themselves on Dec. 8. Open access to Caldera will begin on Dec. 9.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in Operation: Flashback, a limited-time event for the outgoing map, Verdansk. A series of multiplayer challenges, offering lore-filled “intel” on Caldera and some of its 200 points of interest, was due to begin Nov. 24, and a special event to close down Verdansk was supposed to begin Nov. 30. It’s not immediately clear if those in-game events will either be delayed or extended by one week.

Caldera will be the largest map to date for Call of Duty: Warzone, whose name changes to Warzone Pacific with its introduction. It will replace Verdansk when it arrives.

