The Matrix is coming to IMAX for exactly 2 days

The Matrix — the original movie that kicked off the franchise and changed action cinema forever — is coming to IMAX for the first time. The movie will hit IMAX theaters in “select markets” on Dec. 7 and 8.

That’s just about two weeks before the release of The Matrix Resurrections, which sees The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity, with Lana Wachowski returning to direct and co-write.

Though the Wachowskis’ previous sequels to The Matrix — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — ran in IMAX, this will be a first for the franchise’s foundation. It is “the first Warner Bros. Pictures title ever to undergo the IMAX Digital Remastering (DMR) process for its screens” according to a Warner Bros.’ news release.

“The Matrix kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999,” Jeff Goldstein, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with IMAX on another first for the fans who’ve waited more than 20 years to see The Matrix in this format.”

Tickets and other information can be found on Imax.com.