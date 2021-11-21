 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arcane season 2 officially in the works at Netflix

The League of Legends animated series is heading back to Piltover

By Austen Goslin

League of Legends’ animated series Arcane is coming back for a season 2 on Netflix. The announcement came after the release of the show’s first season finale on Saturday, and included a teaser with a brief look at the second season’s story.

Based on the teaser, it seems that Vi and Caitlyn will both return for the next season and their story will center around the pair hunting down Jinx. The clip also confirms that all three of those characters will keep their original voice actors of Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), and Ella Purnell (Jinx) in the next season.

While there’s no official confirmation just yet, it also seems like that other members of the main cast will likely return as well, like Jayce, Viktor, Heimerdinger, and Mel. The end first season also opens up plenty of possibilities for how the show could explore the wider world of Runeterra, including a few hints that we might see Noxus — or at least more of its influence — next season.

Netflix and Riot Games have not announced a release date for Arcane season 2 yet.

