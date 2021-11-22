Ridley Scott has a 10-episode Blade Runner TV show in the works

Ridley Scott has revealed that a live-action Blade Runner television series is currently being developed, Variety reports. “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott told the BBC this Monday. “So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours.”

Scott also revealed that the forthcoming Alien television series produced by Legion creator Noah Hawley, and announced in December 2020, was receiving a similar treatment, with a pilot being written in addition to an accompanying story bible for a one-hour 10-episode season.

The past four years have seen the revival of the long-heralded cyberpunk series. 2017 saw the release of Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to the 1982 original, while Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the first animated television series set in the Blade Runner universe, premiered on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll earlier this month.

No official word yet as to who will be attached to write or direct this new Blade Runner television series, nor when the series is slated to premiere or take place respective to the events of either the original Blade Runner or 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. Regardless, the news of a forthcoming live-action series does seem to explain why Alcon Entertainment hired two people whose full-time job is keeping track of all the stories within the Blade Runner universe. With the premiere of Blade Runner: Black Lotus and this new untitled live-action series, that timeline is about to get a whole lot tighter.