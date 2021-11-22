Halo Infinite leans into the ‘Craig’ memes that contributed to the game’s delay

Halo Infinite’s campaign won’t be released until December, but players with early access have already discovered some Easter eggs — one, in particular, that centers on a Brute named Craig.

YouTube creator Mint Blitz is the Halo Infinite player who spotted the Craig Easter egg, The Verge reported Friday. Craig is Halo Infinite’s once-beleaguered Brute who caught a lot of flack under Microsoft’s original reveal for the game, due to a dead-eyed stare and flat face. He quickly became a meme — on social media and inside developer 343 Industries.

So are we in agreement the poor deadpan Brute is named Craig? I now really want to know more about Craig. What’s he up to? How has his time on the ring been? When he’s not getting smacked in the face what does he do for fun? — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

“If you think there’s a lot of memes outside, there’s a lot inside [343 Industries],” Halo Infinite narrative director Paul Crocker told Polygon. “There are Craig Easter eggs in the game. That’s a definite thing some of our art team really embraced as our own.”

The Craig Easter egg spotted by Mint Blitz positions the Brute — who’s since had a glow-up — as a rockstar. It’s found on top of a building that requires an upgraded Grappleshot, where there’s a stage setup next to a collectible skull. Craig’s tour poster is there, plus a record of his jams: “I Am So Famous,” “I Smile Inside,” and “I Got Tears Last Summer,” among others.

Grid View Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Sounds like Craig has been busy on the Zeta Halo Tour. But are there more Craig Easter eggs around Zeta Halo? That’s unclear, but we’ll certainly be on the lookout.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is out now, but the campaign will be released Dec. 8.