The final Matrix Resurrections trailer uncovers Neo’s new destiny

The Matrix Resurrections has another gorgeous trailer ahead of its release and it’s just as weird as the first one. The new trailer brings back Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as newcomers to the series like Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — who seems to be playing a new version of Morpheus. This is likely the last look we get at the movie before it’s released on Dec. 22.

The movie’s new trailer is all about echoes of the past and the loops that everyone seems to be stuck in. The trailer includes quite a bit of new footage, but frequently brings in images from previous Matrix movies, especially the first one. The new simulation that Neo and Trinity are stuck in seems to be very much like the previous one, but with strange deviations and changes. Among those changes are Abdul-Mateen II’s new version of Morpheus and Johnathan Groff’s new version of Agent Smith.

Beyond the story exposition in this trailer — which may or may not give away huge sections of the plot — there’s also tons of action. There are gun fights, fist fights, and even a few new powers of Neo including the ability to seemingly make vehicles explode at will. Of course, most importantly, the trailer lets us know that Neo still knows kung fu.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who directed the original trilogy with her sister Lily. The movie also costars Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jada Pinkett Smith, reprising her role as Niobe from the original movies.

The Matrix Resurrections will premiere on Dec. 22, and will be available in theaters and on HBO Max.