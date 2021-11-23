Please cook Luffy’s Meat on the Bone from One Piece for Thanksgiving

One Piece fans have witnessed the story’s main character Luffy get knocked out by powerful foes multiple times throughout the years. While he’s relied on his talented friends to get him back into the fight several times, nothing has gotten the future King of the Pirates back into the fighting form more often than a giant hunk of meat.

Now thanks to One Piece: Pirate Recipes, a new One Piece-inspired cookbook published from manga purveyor Viz Media, you too can create hearty dishes good enough for a pirate king. The 96-page book culls recipes from moments throughout the series and is even “written” by Sanji, the Straw Hats Pirates’ chef. Each recipe in the cookbook is either a real-world translation of a meal eaten in One Piece or a food item inspired characters, locales, or moments through the series. You can find instructions for meals like the life-saving bowl of fried rice Sanji makes for Gin early in the series to dish inspired by the legendary floating island Skypiea.

One of our favorite recipes is an iconic hunk of meat, and Luffy’s favorite meal. In case you ever need to revive a fallen friend in combat or you just need a big meaty meal to make on Thanksgiving, here’s the recipe for Luffy’s Favorite: Meat on the Bone.

Luffy’s Favorite: Meat on the Bone (serves 4)

Ingredients

4 chicken drumsticks

4 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

3 tbsp. milk

Mix (a.)

18 oz. (500 g) ground chicken

1 tsp. salt

a little black pepper

1 egg

vegetable oil

Steps