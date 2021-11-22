Cowboy Bebop’s Ed actor Eden Perkins is also obsesssed with the wig

Eden Perkins is here to let the audience know: Ed’s hair in Cowboy Bebop is as wild as it looks.

The actor, who plays Ed in the tail end of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation and uses they/them pronouns, did their first interview about their time on the show (little as it was) for Netflix’s Still Watching channel on Youtube. The very, very last-minute introduction of Ed, the fourth member of the Bebop crew, was intentional on the part of showrunner André Nemec, but meant Perkins didn’t do the usual promotional tour as their co-stars.

And while their co-star Mustafa Shakir wasn’t pleased about all his time in the costume, Perkins couldn’t get enough.

“[The costume] is very free and movable I suppose which suits Ed very much,” Perkins told Still Watching. “And the wig! The wig is so cool; it’s so spiky and I desperately want to touch it, but I don’t, because otherwise it would mess it up.”

Perkins is, predictably, quite jazzed about playing the role of Ed in a possible season 2 of Cowboy Bebop. Gushing about everything from their favorite Ed moment from the original anime (“Ganymede Elegy”, where Ed bites a bounty for being mean to Ein) to the brief foray in to the live-action world of Bebop alongside the great John Cho.

“She is just so incredibly lively, and she just brings energy wherever she goes,” Perkins said of Ed. “Even though there’s only one scene, she packs a punch of personality.”

While Netflix hasn’t yet greenlit the show for a second season, Nemec told Polygon that Ed’s presence would factor heavily into bringing the Bebop crew back together after the events of the finale. In the meantime, you can watch Netflix’s whole after show on their Youtube channel.