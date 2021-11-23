Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players keep finding weird glitches

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched successfully last week, but players have still found a bunch of weird glitches. With fans anticipating a remake of the 2006 games for years, hype and anticipation has put the game all over social media — so its glitches are, too.

One of the biggest ones capturing attention right now lets players duplicate Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. YouTube creator BLAINES posted a video about it on YouTube, showing how to use the game’s trading functionality to make dupes. It’s a controversial glitch: Some players consider it cheating, and warn that it’s a “use-at-your-own-risk” situation.

Elsewhere, players have discovered that the Sun Stone, too, seems to be working in a strange way. Typically, the Sun Stone is used to evolve flower-type Pokémon. Players on social media report that they’re also able to use the item on Pokémon that evolve via friendship or trade.

Among the other glitches, some of the more amusing ones include a dancing NPC, surfing on land, and Pokémon getting stuck on the weird bike path.

Players are also reporting that there’s something weird up in the Underground: Pokémon appear to be swapping names during evolutions. People on Reddit are hypothesizing that it’s the names of players or Pokémon in the Underground at the same time.

While a lot of these glitches aren’t necessarily harmful, others have gotten players trapped in gyms due to the auto-save functionality. We’ve reached out to Nintendo to ask if any fixes are on the way.