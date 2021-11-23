Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players keep finding weird glitches

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched successfully last week, but players have still found a bunch of weird glitches. With fans anticipating a remake of the 2006 games for years, hype and anticipation has put the game all over social media — so its glitches are, too.
One of the biggest ones capturing attention right now lets players duplicate Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. YouTube creator BLAINES posted a video about it on YouTube, showing how to use the game’s trading functionality to make dupes. It’s a controversial glitch: Some players consider it cheating, and warn that it’s a “use-at-your-own-risk” situation.
Elsewhere, players have discovered that the Sun Stone, too, seems to be working in a strange way. Typically, the Sun Stone is used to evolve flower-type Pokémon. Players on social media report that they’re also able to use the item on Pokémon that evolve via friendship or trade.
Confirmed! Fruendship/Link-Trade evolutions can be replaced with the item "Sun Stone" #nintendo #brilliantdiamond #pokemon #acnh #shiningpearl #disney♬ Bãtutã din Moldova - Fanfare Vagabontu
#disneyplusday #VansCheckerboardDay #pokemon #pokemonbrilliantdiamond #brilliantdiamond #shiningpearl #switch #nintendo #animalcrossing #acnh♬ original sound - I am DN
Among the other glitches, some of the more amusing ones include a dancing NPC, surfing on land, and Pokémon getting stuck on the weird bike path.
I made a friend #PokemonShiningPearl #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/k8R2o71hKh— #1 Yancy Pokemon fan (@YancyXtrancy) November 22, 2021
プリ！？！？！？！？！？！？！？！？！？！？ #ポケモンBDSP #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/TKkxDR7rqR— ノキア (@_____NOKIA_____) November 20, 2021
GET THE FUCK DOWN FROM THERE! #PokemonBrilliantDiamond #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Hg3jjMknaR— JollyJake (@JustMightyJake) November 21, 2021
HOW DID U DO THAT #PokemonBrilliantDiamond #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Eb0lUc08E1— trainer Sophie is ready to battle! (@ToastMcGoats33) November 21, 2021
Players are also reporting that there’s something weird up in the Underground: Pokémon appear to be swapping names during evolutions. People on Reddit are hypothesizing that it’s the names of players or Pokémon in the Underground at the same time.
While a lot of these glitches aren’t necessarily harmful, others have gotten players trapped in gyms due to the auto-save functionality. We’ve reached out to Nintendo to ask if any fixes are on the way.
