Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players keep finding weird glitches

Some are funny, but others hurt the game

By Nicole Carpenter
Regice sits in a grassy plain in front of the Pokémon trainer Image: The Pokémon Company/ILCA inc. via Polygon

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched successfully last week, but players have still found a bunch of weird glitches. With fans anticipating a remake of the 2006 games for years, hype and anticipation has put the game all over social media — so its glitches are, too.

One of the biggest ones capturing attention right now lets players duplicate Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. YouTube creator BLAINES posted a video about it on YouTube, showing how to use the game’s trading functionality to make dupes. It’s a controversial glitch: Some players consider it cheating, and warn that it’s a “use-at-your-own-risk” situation.

Elsewhere, players have discovered that the Sun Stone, too, seems to be working in a strange way. Typically, the Sun Stone is used to evolve flower-type Pokémon. Players on social media report that they’re also able to use the item on Pokémon that evolve via friendship or trade.

@kraken.ow

Confirmed! Fruendship/Link-Trade evolutions can be replaced with the item "Sun Stone" #nintendo #brilliantdiamond #pokemon #acnh #shiningpearl #disney

♬ Bãtutã din Moldova - Fanfare Vagabontu

Among the other glitches, some of the more amusing ones include a dancing NPC, surfing on land, and Pokémon getting stuck on the weird bike path.

Players are also reporting that there’s something weird up in the Underground: Pokémon appear to be swapping names during evolutions. People on Reddit are hypothesizing that it’s the names of players or Pokémon in the Underground at the same time.

While a lot of these glitches aren’t necessarily harmful, others have gotten players trapped in gyms due to the auto-save functionality. We’ve reached out to Nintendo to ask if any fixes are on the way.

