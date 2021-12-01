Every movie and show coming to Netflix in December

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

A whole host of Netflix favorites return for new seasons, including but not limited to The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Queer Eye, and Aggretsuko. The newest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — subtitled Stone Ocean — also debuts. From the back catalogue, enjoy some Final Destination movies and Teen Mom 2.

Available in December

Decoupled (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Available Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Kayko and Kokosh (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiłowo from the evil order of Knaveknights.

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: From an all-inclusive vacation to an extravagant Sweet 16 party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to stumble into different misadventures.

Lost in Space: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Available Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes ​​ (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Whole Truth (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When two siblings stumble on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, horrifying incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

Available Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.

Coming Out Colton (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Former professional football player and star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The campers leave Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that’s crawling with threats — and closely guarded secrets.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Familiar faces return to the tent to make delicious mincemeat of the competition and be crowned star baker by hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Mixtape (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: It’s the end of an era for the showrunners and actors behind “Money Heist,” who share secrets about filming while saying goodbye to the beloved series.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Family)

Only available on Netflix in the US, Latin America, Spain, Russia, Poland and Greece

From Netflix: When Shaun’s hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag, the whole farm sets out on a wild holiday adventure — complete with a sleigh!

Available Dec. 5

Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Available Dec. 6

David and the Elves (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Voir (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

Available Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

Go Dog Go: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Adventurous pups Tag and Scooch are going everywhere this season, from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City!

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer’s Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she’s just doing her part), what she’s looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more.

Available Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.

Available Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A kitchen fire, a classroom showdown and a call from the hospital set in motion a flurry of family reckonings and relationship crises.

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series.

Available Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

Aranyak (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

Back to the Outback (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A year after last year’s Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself in the center of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The Shack

Still Out of My League (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.

Two (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.

The Unforgivable (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

Available Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.

Available Dec. 12

Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Available Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Available Dec. 14

The Future Diary (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Summersette’s biggest baddies join forces on New Year’s Eve to battle Zoey and the Beam Team. But cool cousin Zara powers up to help save the day!

Available Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex—boyfriend, with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

The Giver

The Hand of God (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Available Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.

A Naija Christmas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.

Aggretsuko: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home in the Great Barrier Reef.

Available Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The final season takes the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA — as they battle their toughest enemy ever!

The Witcher: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Available Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

Oldboy

Available Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Set amidst the Oslo Accords of 1993, this thriller centers on a disturbing crime with far-reaching implications.

Available Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

Available Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

Available Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Available Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Patrick’s trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.

Available Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Minnal Murali (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning, but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.

The Silent Sea (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Nobita travels to the future to show his beloved grandma his bride, but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka?

Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After her mom’s death, a heartbroken girl and her dad settle in wild, beautiful Cantal. Can a special creature help her heal? Inspired by a true story.

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Available Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.”

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Pope Francis and other men and women all over the world aged 70+ — both famous and everyday people — share their life stories with young filmmakers.

Available Dec. 26

Lulli (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After getting electrocuted by an MRI machine, an ambitious young medical student begins to hear the thoughts of others. Starring Larissa Manoela.

Available Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Count numbers, compare shapes and find patterns with baby animals Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they use math and sing songs to solve problems.

Available Dec. 29

Anxious People (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Anxious People is a drama comedy about a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank and ends up taking eight persons hostage during an open house. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son. There is just one problem: The apartment is... empty. In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic - but hilarious - puzzle mystery develops. All while the hostages share a common secret that is creating a unique and almost unbreakable bond between them.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Available Dec. 30

Kitz (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a 19-year-old waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy teens.

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.

Available Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The Lost Daughter (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

Queer Eye: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Stay Close (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new Harlan Coben mystery with the signature blend of twisty intrigue, soapy drama, and unraveling secrets.

Seal Team (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Fearless seal Quinn assembles a squad of misfit recruits to stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea.