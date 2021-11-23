 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox Games with Gold for December include Tropico 5 and Orcs Must Die!

The Escapist 2, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet will also be available

By Austen Goslin
A screenshot from Tropico 5 Image: Haemimont Games

Xbox Live Gold subscribers get four more games thanks to Xbox Games with Gold in December, Microsoft announced Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, players will get access to The Escapist 2 and the original Orcs Must Die!. Then on Dec. 16 players will get access to Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

Games With Gold already gave players Tropico 4 for Xbox 360 back in May. Tropico 5 launched on Xbox One in 2014.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • The Escapist 2 — Dec. 1 - Dec. 31
  • Orcs Must Die! — Dec. 1 - Dec. 31
  • Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition — Dec. 16 - Jan. 16, 2022
  • Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet — Dec. 16 - Jan. 16, 2022

All of these games will be available for free to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers as well as anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass subscribers also have access to a library that expanded to include Forza Horizon 5 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas this month.

