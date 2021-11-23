Crusader Kings 3’s first expansion is coming in February, adding royal intrigue

Crusader Kings 3 is full of intrigue and drama; even though the game is set across a global scale, the player still has to deal with their family affairs at home. The game’s first major expansion, Royal Court, expands on that element of the game dramatically. Royal Court gives the players a closer look at their home and more nuance to their strategy. On Tuesday, Paradox Entertainment announced Royal Court is set to release on Feb. 8, 2022.

Royal Court’s main feature is a throne room. Right now, the Crusader Kings’ political experience at home is hidden in a tab, and it’s easy to miss out on the details of your relatives and advisors. The expansion aims to make your progress a little more visible; you can check in on your advisors and collected wealth at home.

Players will also be able to hold court, having their vassals and courtiers come to petition the throne for a favor or a problem. Your responsibility will be to provide the royal judgment in return. These kinds of conflicts already exist in the game, but Royal Court should expand on them and make it a little more personal.

This also provides a new course of advancement. Even if your lords and ladies aren’t seizing new kingdoms or winning wars, you can have fancier decorations and better food at home. If you clean up well enough, you can even pull in better guests like thought leaders and tastemakers.

Royal Court also includes a lot of change to Cultures. Hybrid Cultures will add multicultural realms that adapt based on the geography you hold and the populations within. There are also ways to split from a traditional Culture and adapt it via Cultural Divergence.

A major quality-of-life update will launch for free alongside Royal Court on Feb. 8 that includes a new culture interface and new minor court positions.