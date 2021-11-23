Will Smith reboots Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with a grittier tone

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remake has a new trailer that’s really leaning into the drama. The new series, just called Bel-Air, is on its way to Peacock next year and seems a whole lot more serious than the original, based on the teaser released on Tuesday.

Bel-Air will be a grittier reimagining of the original series’ story of a kid from west Philadelphia moving to a mansion in Bel-Air. The new teaser even features a slowed-down, dramatic monologue of the iconic theme song’s lyrics.

Of course, the original series was never one to shy away from serious topics, but at heart it was still a situation comedy. It seems that Bel-Air’s stories will be more dramatic, and the series will likely feature longer individual episodes.

“Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to full explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering the swagger and nods to the original show,” says the teaser’s YouTube description.

Will Smith is the executive producer of the new Peacock series, which stars Jabari Banks, in his first TV show, in the role that made Smith a superstar. The series will also include Adrian Holmes (Elysium) as Will’s uncle Philip Banks; relative newcomer Olly Sholotan as his cousin Carlton, and Cassandra Freeman (Luke Cage) as his aunt Vivian.

Bel-Air will premiere sometime in 2022 on Peacock.