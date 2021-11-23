The DC League of Super-Pets trailer takes the Justice League for a walk

While it’s never really been a big part of superhero movies, one of the best parts of superhero comics (and, increasingly, superhero TV shows) is a long and storied tradition of super-pets. Thankfully, the first trailer to the WB’s upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets looks like it’s going to make up for that.

What’s surprising about this trailer is just how much it looks like a Secret Life of Pets spinoff — if the Justice League didn’t actually appear in it, one would reasonably assume it was a sequel.

That’s because in some ways, League of Super-Pets is an origin story: While Krypto, the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) appears fully formed as Superman’s (John Krasinski) faithful canine companion, the plot of the film seems to revolve around a bunch of other normal-looking pets gaining superpowers that correspond to their eventual costumed owners (or...partners?).

This includes Ace, the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), as well as lesser-known super-pets like Chip, a Green Lantern (Diego Luna) or Merton (Natasha Lyonne) a turtle with the power of the Flash.

Most interesting, however, is PB (Vanessa Bayer), ostensibly Wonder Woman’s pig — yet as far as I know, there’s no comic book Wonder Pig. However there is an episode of Justice League Unlimited where Wonder Woman is turned into a pig via magic and, in the greatest moment of superhero television ever made, Batman sings “Am I Blue” to lift the spell.

Super-pets rule, but it’s gonna be hard to top that.