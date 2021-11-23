 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lawn Mowing Simulator’s new expansion gets medieval on your grass

New, 2 comments

Show those druids what turf management really is ...

By Owen S. Good
A man in a red shirt and yellow ear protectors maneuvers a riding lawnmower around a Bronze Age megalith
“OK, grass. Your ass is ... well, it’s grass. And I’m still gonna mow it.”
Image: Skyhook Games/Curve Digital

Lawn mowing — I prefer to call it “LARPing Qix” — has its own video game. How about that. Lawn Mowing Simulator launched on Aug. 10, in fact. Hey, why the hell am I writing about this now, boss? Oh, right, yeah, I’m the motorsports guy. I guess that makes me the mowtorsports guy, too.

Well, anyway, Lawn Mowing Simulator — which is also available on Xbox Game Pass — has its first premium expansion! As if to answer “What if King Harold had a Cub Cadet?” Skyhook Games is launching the Ancient Britain DLC pack, which means you can now mow some Anglo-Saxon burial mounds and Arthurian glens about a thousand years before modern golf course management began.

“Four ancient heritage sites,” are part of the $8.99 expansion, says Skyhook. but they all seem to be made up. You can manicure the Stonehenge-sounding “Royal Stones,” observe the solstice at “Druid’s Tor,” and trim the grounds at “The Ancient Aurochs.”

Near the Ancient Aurochs is “Aurochs Hill,” where landscapers must contend with a steep slope while avoiding a Bronze Age field painting. “Be sure to go slow as any damage caused to this historic site will come with a heavy fine,” says Skyhook Games. Well, maybe it does, but when those Bronze Age peasants hear all 21 horses under the hood of your Toro, I doubt they’ll come runnin’ to collect.

The DLC is available now for Windows PC versions on Steam, and will launch for Xbox Series X on Dec. 2. Great. Right at the time of year when I don’t have to spend a Saturday mowing my lawn.

Disclosure: Owen’s neighbor hires a lawn mowing service called “Twins Lawn Care” and its owner actually looks like Walder Frey.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Master Chief’s pee is stored in the suit

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Rez is 20 years old but still feels like the future of games

By Matt Leone

Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz: ‘Many of us feel like outsiders in our family’

By Petrana Radulovic

Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer event is here

By Ryan Gilliam

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

By David Grossman
3 comments / new

The DC League of Super-Pets trailer takes the Justice League for a walk

By Joshua Rivera
1 comment / new