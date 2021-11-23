Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer event is here

Halo Infinite’s first major event for its free-to-play multiplayer, Fracture: Tenrai, is live.

The event offers a mini battle pass, new cosmetics, and a new game mode. The event will last through the Thanksgiving holiday and end on Nov. 30. But don’t worry, the event will return in January and four additional times between January and May (that’s six times total). 343 Industries states that not every event will appear this frequently.

Fracture: Tenrai’s aesthetic pulls from Japan and Japanese folklore. Players can earn new Mjolnir armor that makes their Spartan look like a samurai (like the Hayabusa armor in Halo 3) or a ninja. If you’re curious how this all fits into Halo’s canon, the designers on Infinite have an answer ready for you! As a “Fracture,” these events exist in parallel universes or alternate realities to Master Chief and the Spartans we know. (If you’re really into the lore of the event, 343 has an almost bizarre amount of canonical information on Halo Waypoint.)

The event is 100% free, which means no premium battle pass to go along with the free version — there are 30 unlockable tiers total. Everyone who logs in during the event will receive a special Fracture backdrop.

The only way to progress the Tenrai battle pass is to complete Event Challenges. These are unique challenges only available during event weeks, and they’re time-gated. That means even if you complete all of the event challenges by Nov. 30, you won’t unlock all of the Tenrai items. Even dedicated players will need to wait until the next time Tenrai comes around to unlock more of the battle pass.

Finally, Tenrai will come with a new mode called Fiesta, which is primarily where players will complete Event Challenges. Fiesta is a semi-random game mode where players spawn into arena maps with completely random weapons. Fiesta will run alongside Tenrai.

While the Tenrai event is free, there are also samurai-themed items in the Halo Infinite shop, and this week’s ultimate quest offers bonus samurai items.