Making a weed dispensary in Animal Crossing isn’t just for the high-minded

People have been making cannabis dispensaries in Animal Crossing for a long time. I mean, the last game was called Animal Crossing: New Leaf — and then there’s Leif, the gardener and arborist who always asks if he can buy weed(s) off your island. With New Horizons’ custom designs, you make whatever the hell you want, and players would customize stands and panels for the right vibe. But the 2.0 update has introduced a few choice items that have allowed players to further upgrade their dispensary setups.

First, there’s the new schefflera plant — it’s not a marijuana plant, but it looks close enough to pass as one. Definitely closer than any plant that came before it. (Fun fact: the schefflera is also known as a “money tree” in some cultures, signaling prosperity of a different sort.)

Cluster these plants and combine them with convincing accent walls, furniture items, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC’s overheat lighting, and you’ve got Animal Crossing players growing their own weed — stocking their dispensaries with the best cannabinoids and terpenes New Horizons has to offer.

And then there’s Whistloid, one of the 2.0 update’s gyroids that definitely does not look like a bong. Fans have taken to calling this little fella bongoid, and honestly, they’re right.

Finish this out with the new glowing moss, which can conveniently be crafted into a glowing-moss-jar-shelves item, perfect for a budtender to display their wares.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC has given players lots of chances to smash all this together to make dispensaries and weed greenhouses out of facilities. The hospital is a common candidate, but the café also works well for a chill yet caffeinated time.

Lottie asked us to make a hospital but we made a dispensary instead. Harvest Wellness is open for business! #AnimalCrossing #ACNHDesign #HappyHomeParadise #どうぶつの森 pic.twitter.com/PkTFitNdOt — campchaos (@itscampdakota) November 24, 2021

Players are also turning villager vacation homes into weed dens. Some of them are more obvious than others, like Bob’s request for a “Blooming Indoor Garden.” But if you haven’t gotten Bob yet, I say don’t dream it, be it.