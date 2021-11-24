Arcane season 2 could head to one of these League of Legends locations

Riot Games and Netflix have confirmed that Arcane will be getting a second season. After the explosive end to season one, there’s still a lot of potential fallout that could happen in the cities of Piltover and Zaun. But one of the biggest benefits of the League of Legends setting is how expansive it is. Piltover and Zaun are just a slice of a larger world, and there might already be hints as to where the show could head next.

Piltover’s secret police

While Caitlyn represents the law in Arcane, League of Legends fans know that there’s a higher authority that we have yet to see. Camille, a Champion from League, is a hextech augmented elite agent of the higher class. She has used the technology we see develop in Arcane to essentially become a murder cyborg crossed with a secret agent. The 2019 “Awaken” cinematic shows Camille raiding a theater along with Piltover police, and it’s possible Arcane might explore that further.

Noxus

Arcane introduces a little bit of Noxus, largely through Mel’s mother, which suggests the empire could have a bigger presence in the future. For those unfamiliar with League of Legends lore, Noxus is one of the main threats; it’s a meritocracy modeled after the Roman Empire. There’s an extra layer of intrigue; Noxus is built off a base of dark magic, and occult groups manipulate the nation’s politics from behind the scenes.

A conflict with Noxus is pretty easy to set up; the nation is depicted as relentlessly expanding, leading campaigns across Runeterra to expand their borders. Piltover, with its technology and riches, would make a tempting target.

Shurima

Shurima is a long-forgotten empire, swallowed by the sands of the desert. This is a place where a giant golden sun disc once hovered over civilization, and that disc would elevate the emperor’s chosen soldiers into being unstoppable, animal-headed god-warriors. The empire’s internal politics eventually soured, and a sun disc ritual led to the end of Shurima altogether.

So, what’s the link to Arcane? Well, the hextech crystals that Jayce and Viktor use to kickstart an industrial revolution come from a sentient race known as the Bracken in Shurima. It seems probable that harvesting highly intelligent and empathetic creatures to make cool gadgets is going to have some backlash, and we might see that unfold in Arcane’s second season. There’s also some synergy with Noxus, as they’ve expanded into Shurima during their conquests.

Ixtal

Ixtal is a relatively new region to League of Legends lore. The nation once was part of the Shuriman empire, but when things went bad for Shurima, Ixtal just isolated itself behind wild magic. Now, Piltover’s need for resources is pressing on the borders of this land, and its defenders are known for a sophisticated grasp of elemental magic.

We won’t be seeing Arcane season 2 in 2022, but there’s still plenty of League lore to discover for fans who want more. The recently released RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story focuses on the pirate city of Bilgewater and the spectral Shadow Isles, and it’s a good place to learn more about Runeterra.