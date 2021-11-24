 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch the first trailer for the latest horror series with a confusing title

Move over, You and Them, From has arrived

By Tasha Robinson

Are creators running out of titles, like craft breweries are with their beers? Or are they trying to get on board with the memes and jokes that have followed series like Netflix’s You? At least horror stories like Jordan Peele’s Us, the Amazon series Them, and the upcoming movie We — or, reaching back further, Spike Jonze’s movie Her — point to a feeling that there’s a meaningful character at the root of the title. But what to make of the 2022 horror series From, which seems like a title designed solely to raise questions? From what? From where? From who? Poor Laura Ingraham is going to be so confused.

The team behind From, including creator John Griffin (writer of the upcoming sci-fi movie Crater) and showrunner Jeff Pinkner (a producer on Lost, Fringe, and Alias) just released its first trailer, and it’s pretty eerie. With its focus on a small derelict town and an uncanny phenomenon trapping a sprawling group of people there, it feels a lot like a classic Stephen King short story. (And a fair bit like a version of King and Joe Hill’s In the Tall Grass, centered on a pitstop town instead of a field.)

Harold Perrineau (Lost, Oz, Romeo + Juliet) leads the ensemble, alongside The Stand’s Eion Bailey and Maria Full of Grace’s Catalina Sandino Moreno as the latest couple to get caught up in the mystery and discover the dangerous creatures that may be behind it. The series debuts on Epix on February 20, 2022. Prepare for a bunch of confusing review headlines in February, as outlets try to find ways around wording like “From navigates the same territory as Lost” without looking like they left out some words along the way.

Hannah Cheramy and Catalina Sandino Moreno, looking wet and shaken, hang onto each other in the horror series From Photo: Chris Reardon/Epix

