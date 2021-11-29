Spider-Man producer says No Way Home isn’t Marvel’s last Spider-Man movie

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, and thanks to a feverish presale ticket hustle, the movie may become the first $100 million opening weekend the U.S. box office has seen in two years. The new Marvel movie has the air of a grand finale: Not only does it wrap up a trilogy of films starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but thanks to a haywire spell cast by Doctor Strange, the drama will tie in various villains from every other pocket of the Spider-Man movie universe over the last 20 years. No Way Home feels like the biggest possible way for Holland’s Spider-Man to go out — but producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren’t done yet.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal tells Fandango in a new interview. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of … we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland, who has appeared in three standalone Spider-Man movies along with key roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, swung into the Marvel universe at the ripe age of 19, leaving the now 25-year-old plenty of room for him to keep on going into the future as an aging Spider-Man. (For comparison, Andrew Garfield was 29 when he assumed the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire was 27 when he led 2002’s Spider-Man.) But in recent weeks, Holland has hinted that No Way Home would bring finality to his run as the character.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly in November. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Sounds like that might happen. But even more recently, Holland’s expressed interest in passing on the torch. In an interview with GQ, he wondered if it would be time to “move on” after No Way Home.

“Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film,” he said. “I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life [... But] If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Whatever resistance Holland brings to the table, or whatever negotiating tactics are happening behind the scenes and playing out in vague ways in the press, Pascal seems to have a vision for what’s next, including how the No Way Home lines Holland’s Spider-Man up with Venom, Morbius, and other offshoots of the Spider-verse that are firmly part of Sony’s development and release strategy. Considering the Marvel-Sony deal nearly collapsed in advance of No Way Home, Pascal is calling her shot with confidence on a future where the MCU Spider-Man swings between different blockbusters.

“There’s the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there’s the other universe where the Sony characters are in. We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we’re only being additive,” she said.

In the Fandango interview, Pascal emphasizes how No Way Home is “about family and love and honor and sacrifice. But it’s always centered around the decisions that Spider-Man has to make,” and how that reframes his destiny as a character. The story-centric perspective is what the producer says will lead them to figure out a fourth Holland-starring Spider-Man movie — and the beginning of a new trilogy.

“I would say there’s so many things that we’re going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be, and what Spidey goes up against, is what is the story we’re telling about? You know? What’s the Peter Parker story we’re telling? What’s the Miles Morales story that we’re telling? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid.”