Several retailers are running Cyber Monday 2021 gaming deals right on the heels of their Black Friday discounts. While there weren’t many big gaming deals to look forward to this year with the ongoing console shortages, there were still some discounts to be found last week.
Below we’ve compiled the best Cyber Monday 2021 gaming deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target. You’ll find deals on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in our guide. We’ll also share some of the best Cyber Monday discounts we could find on gaming monitors, gaming TVs, and PC gaming deals.
Table of contents
- Cyber Monday 2021 Nintendo Switch deals
- Cyber Monday 2021 PlayStation 5 deals
- Cyber Monday 2021 Xbox Series X deals
- Cyber Monday 2021 PC gaming deals
- Cyber Monday 2021 TV and monitor deals
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
Even though Nintendo games hardly go on sale, you can find several discounts on games from multiple retailers this year. Finding a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED may prove more difficult, but as long as you’re looking for deals on Switch games and accessories, you can still find some discounts worth shopping for on Cyber Monday.
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles
If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, that may be hard during Cyber Monday. However, we’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch restock updates for the past few weeks. Below are links to retailers and the most recent time they’ve announced a Nintendo Switch OLED restock.
Nintendo Switch games
Just about every retailer has a small assortment of games with Cyber Monday discount prices. Be sure to check out every retailer to see if they have a deal on the games you’re looking for.
- Amazon has select Nintendo Switch digital game downloads up to 67% off
- Best Buy is listing a handful of Nintendo Switch games up to $45 off
- GameStop has deals on several Nintendo Switch games
- Target has Nintendo Switch games at up to 60% off
- Walmart has a collection of Nintendo Switch games with discounts
Nintendo Switch accessories
There weren’t many deals on our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories on Cyber Monday, but if you’re looking for microSD cards, you’re in luck.
Nintendo Switch deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
|$49.99
|$20
|Amazon
|SanDisk 128GB microSD card
|$20.00
|$49
|Walmart
|SanDisk 256GB microSD card
|$40.00
|$15
|Walmart
|SanDisk 512 microSD card
|$85.00
|$35
|Walmart
Black Friday PS5 deals
It hasn’t become any easier to get a PlayStation 5 console this year. However, if you already own the console or need gifts for someone who does, you’ll still find some good PS5 Cyber Monday deals out there.
PlayStation 5 console
While you may not be able to find the PS5 anywhere in stock today, you can refer to our PS5 store restock list to keep track of the last time most retailers have had the system for sale. For the most up-to-date information on when you might be able to buy this system, check out our PS5 store restock tracker guide.
PlayStation 5 games
Several retailers have game deals on games for both the last-gen and current-gen consoles from Sony.
- Amazon select PlayStation games at up to 50% off
- Best Buy has several PlayStation 5 games up to $40 off
- GameStop is listing discounts on several PlayStation games
- Target is discounting PlayStation games up to 60% off
- Walmart has a handful of PlayStation game deals
PlayStation 5 accessories
If you haven’t extended your PlayStation Plus membership recently or need a larger hard drive, now might be the best time to get deals on both.
PlayStation 5 deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|PlayStation Plus: 12-month membership
|$39.99
|$20
|Amazon
|PlayStation Plus: 12-month membership
|$39.99
|$20
|Best Buy
|Razer Kraken X gaming headset
|$30
|$10
|Target
|Sony DualSense controller pre-owned
|$49.99
|$10
|GameStop
|WD Black 2TB portable game drive
|$70.00
|$9
|Walmart
|WD Black 4TB portable game drive
|$100.00
|$14
|Walmart
Black Friday Xbox Series X deals
The Xbox Series X has also been hard to come by this year. Thankfully, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals for the console’s games and accessories worth picking up today.
Xbox Series X consoles
Our Xbox Series X store restock list has been one of the easiest ways of knowing when Microsoft’s console has been available for purchase. While you might not be able to buy the system on Cyber Monday, you can at least keep track of the last time most retailers had the Xbox Series X for sale.
Xbox Series X games
If you want gaming discounts on Xbox Series X games on Cyber Monday, then you’re in luck. Several retailers have games with discounts, including Amazon with multiple sets of deals.
- Amazon has several EA titles on Xbox for sale, as well as Ubisoft games
- Amazon has multiple titles from the Assassin’s Creed series on sale up to 75% off
- Amazon also has a random assortment of Xbox games discounted up to 67% off
- Best Buy is listing some Xbox Series X games up to $40 off
- GameStop is showing deals on several Xbox Series X games
- Target has Xbox games at up to 60% off
- Walmart has a selection of Xbox games with discounts
Xbox Series X accessories
Some of the best accessory deals you’ll find for the Xbox Series X on Cyber Monday are for the system’s first-party controllers. The standard gamepad and the Elite Series 2 are discounted today.
Xbox Series X deals
|ITEM
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Razer Kraken X gaming headset
|$30
|$10
|Target
|Xbox Elite Series 2 controller
|$170
|$10
|Target
|Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-month membership
|$25
|$20
|GameStop
|Xbox Series X wireless controllers
|$54
|$10
|Target
Black Friday 2021 PC gaming deals deals
Some of the most common online retailers don’t focus too heavily on Cyber Monday gaming deals, but there are still some discounts to be found whether you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop or PC gaming accessories.
Gaming PCs and gaming laptops
One online retailer that has some decent Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals is GameStop, with three great options for affordable, discounted laptops.
Gaming laptop deals
|Item
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|MSI Pulse 15" - Intel Gen i5, RTX 3050, 512GB SSD
|$799
|$149
|GameStop
|Razer Blade 15" Advanced - Intel Core i7, RTX 2080, 1TB SSD
|$1,599
|$1,400
|GameStop
|Razer Blade 15" Studio Edition 4K - Intel Core i7, RTX 5000, 1TB SSD
|$3,799
|$500
|GameStop
PC accessories
If you’re looking for Cyber Monday PC gaming deals and you’re a streamer, you’ll find some deals that can help upgrade your broadcasts.
PC gaming accessories
|ITEM
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|Elgato Game Capture HS60 S+
|$149.99
|$50
|Best Buy
|Logitech Brio 4K webcam
|$149.00
|$51
|Amazon
|Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse
|$99.00
|$31
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken X wired gaming headset
|$50.00
|$20
|Target
|Razer Seiren X USB microphone
|$49.99
|$50
|Amazon
|Xbox Game Pass for PC: 3-month membership
|$19.99
|$10
|Amazon
Gaming TVs and gaming monitors
Some of the best gaming monitors and TVs offer features like 4K displays, HDR, and high refresh rates. Below are some of the best deals we found for displays that will make your games crisp and smooth.
Gaming monitor & TV deals
|ITEM
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Retailer
|LG OLED C1 55" 4K Smart TV
|$1,296.99
|$203
|Amazon
|LG OLED C1 55" 4K Smart TV
|$1,299.00
|$200
|Best Buy
|LG OLED C1 65" 4K Smart TV
|$1,796.99
|$703
|Amazon
|LG OLED C1 65" 4K Smart TV
|$1,799.00
|$300
|Best Buy
|Roku Streaming Stick 4K HDR
|$49.99
|$21
|Amazon
|Samsung 27" 240Hz curved gaming monitor
|$499.00
|$200
|GameStop
|Samsung 32" 240Hz curved gaming monitor
|$599.00
|$200
|GameStop
|Samsung 49" 240Hz curved gaming monitor
|$999.00
|$600
|GameStop
|Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV
|$897.99
|$302
|Amazon
|Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV
|$1,199.00
|$200
|Best Buy
|Samsung 75" 4K Smart TV
|$1,697.99
|$1,002
|Amazon
|Samsung 75" 4K Smart TV
|$1,499.00
|$600
|Best Buy
|Sony 65" 4K Smart TV
|$1,198.00
|$301
|Amazon
|Sony Bravia 65" 4K Smart TV
|$1,199.00
|$300
|Best Buy
|Sony Bravia 75" 4K Smart TV
|$1,599.00
|$500
|Best Buy
