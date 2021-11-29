 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holiday 2021 gaming deals

The best gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn’t mean that holiday gaming deals have stopped. Many retailers are extending their discounts throughout the season, and we’re updating our previous buying guides to keep you up to date on all the deals until the end of the year.

Below we’ve compiled the best holiday gaming deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target. You’ll find deals on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in our guide. We’ll also share some of the best holiday discounts we could find on gaming monitors, gaming TVs, and PC gaming deals.

Check back on this story every day, as we’ll be updating this guide as we find more deals.

Table of contents

Holiday Nintendo Switch deals

A photo of the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) in white on a wooden table Photo: Nintendo

Even though Nintendo games hardly go on sale, you can still find deals on games and accessories throughout the shopping season. While many of the big-ticket deals have passed, there are still plenty of good discounts to find.

Here are some of the most recent Nintendo Switch accessory gift deals we could find.

Nintendo Switch deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Logitech G335 wired gaming headset $49.99 $20.00 Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Pro THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset $140.00 $40.00 Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 surround sound headset $74.99 $25.00 Amazon
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound headset $59.99 $40.00 Amazon
Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset $64.99 $65.00 Amazon

Holiday PS5 deals

ps5 hardware console Image: PlayStation/Twitch

It hasn’t become any easier to get a PlayStation 5 console this year. However, if you already own the console or need gifts for someone who does, you’ll still find some good PS5 holiday deals out there.

Below is a selection of some of the best PlayStation gaming gift deals we could find.

Holiday Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X video game console photographed on a dark gray background Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon

The Xbox Series X has also been hard to come by this year, but there are still plenty of holiday deals for the console’s games and accessories worth picking up.

Below are some of the best Xbox accessory gift deals we could find.

Xbox Series X deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Holiday PC gaming deals

A product shot of the Razer Blade laptop Image: Razer

Some of the most common online retailers don’t focus too heavily on PC gaming deals, but there are still some discounts to find if you’re looking for PC gaming accessories.

PC gaming accessories

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse $99.00 $30.99 Amazon
Gaming TVs

Some of the best gaming monitors and TVs offer features like 4K displays, HDR, and high refresh rates. Below are some of the best deals we found for displays that are at least 120 Hz. These will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X games look great.

Gaming monitor & TV deals

Item Sale Price Discount Retailer
LG C1 0565" OLED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz $1,299.99 $200.00 Best Buy
LG C1 65" OLED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz $1,799.99 $300.00 Best Buy
Sony Bravia X90J 65" LED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz $1,299.99 $200.00 Best Buy
Sony Bravia X90J 75" LED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz $1,799.99 $300.00 Best Buy
TCL 65" 4K Dolby Vision HDR, QLED, Roku Smart TV, 120 Hz $999.00 $500.99 Amazon
TCL 75" 4K Dolby Vision HDR, QLED, Roku Smart TV, 120 Hz $1,298.00 $101.99 Amazon

