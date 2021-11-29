Holiday 2021 gaming deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn’t mean that holiday gaming deals have stopped. Many retailers are extending their discounts throughout the season, and we’re updating our previous buying guides to keep you up to date on all the deals until the end of the year.
Below we’ve compiled the best holiday gaming deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target. You’ll find deals on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in our guide. We’ll also share some of the best holiday discounts we could find on gaming monitors, gaming TVs, and PC gaming deals.
Check back on this story every day, as we’ll be updating this guide as we find more deals.
Table of contents
- Holiday 2021 Nintendo Switch deals
- Holiday 2021 PlayStation 5 deals
- Holiday 2021 Xbox Series X deals
- Holiday 2021 PC gaming deals
- Holiday 2021 TV and monitor deals
Holiday Nintendo Switch deals
Even though Nintendo games hardly go on sale, you can still find deals on games and accessories throughout the shopping season. While many of the big-ticket deals have passed, there are still plenty of good discounts to find.
- Best Buy has a few Nintendo Switch game deals
- GameStop has a selection of Nintendo Switch game deals starting at 20% off
- Target is offering a $50 gift card when you buy two Ubisoft games
Here are some of the most recent Nintendo Switch accessory gift deals we could find.
Nintendo Switch deals
|Logitech G335 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|$20.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Pro THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$140.00
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$74.99
|$25.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$59.99
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$64.99
|$65.00
|Amazon
Holiday PS5 deals
It hasn’t become any easier to get a PlayStation 5 console this year. However, if you already own the console or need gifts for someone who does, you’ll still find some good PS5 holiday deals out there.
- Best Buy still has a large selection of deals on PS4 and PS5 games
- GameStop has select PS4 and PS5 game deals starting at 20% off
- Target is offering a $50 gift card when you buy two Ubisoft games
Below is a selection of some of the best PlayStation gaming gift deals we could find.
PlayStation 5 deals
|Logitech G335 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|$20.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Pro THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$140.00
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$74.99
|$25.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$59.99
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$64.99
|$65.00
|Amazon
|Samsung 980 Pro 1TB internal hard drive – PS5 ready
|$219.99
|$30.00
|Best Buy
|WD Black 2TB internal hard drive – PS5 ready
|$449.99
|$50.00
|Best Buy
Holiday Xbox Series X deals
The Xbox Series X has also been hard to come by this year, but there are still plenty of holiday deals for the console’s games and accessories worth picking up.
- Best Buy still has a large selection of deals on Xbox games, especially sports titles
- GameStop has several Xbox game deals beginning at 20% off
- Target is offering a $50 gift card when you buy two Ubisoft games
Below are some of the best Xbox accessory gift deals we could find.
Xbox Series X deals
|Logitech G335 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|$20.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Pro THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$140.00
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$74.99
|$25.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$59.99
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$64.99
|$65.00
|Amazon
Holiday PC gaming deals
Some of the most common online retailers don’t focus too heavily on PC gaming deals, but there are still some discounts to find if you’re looking for PC gaming accessories.
PC gaming accessories
|Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse
|$99.00
|$30.99
|Amazon
|Logitech G335 wired gaming headset
|$49.99
|$20.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Pro THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$140.00
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$74.99
|$25.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 surround sound headset
|$59.99
|$40.00
|Amazon
|Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB THX 7.1 spatial surround sound headset
|$64.99
|$65.00
|Amazon
Gaming TVs
Some of the best gaming monitors and TVs offer features like 4K displays, HDR, and high refresh rates. Below are some of the best deals we found for displays that are at least 120 Hz. These will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X games look great.
Gaming monitor & TV deals
|LG C1 0565" OLED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$1,299.99
|$200.00
|Best Buy
|LG C1 65" OLED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$1,799.99
|$300.00
|Best Buy
|Sony Bravia X90J 65" LED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$1,299.99
|$200.00
|Best Buy
|Sony Bravia X90J 75" LED 4K Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$1,799.99
|$300.00
|Best Buy
|TCL 65" 4K Dolby Vision HDR, QLED, Roku Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$999.00
|$500.99
|Amazon
|TCL 75" 4K Dolby Vision HDR, QLED, Roku Smart TV, 120 Hz
|$1,298.00
|$101.99
|Amazon
