Holiday 2021 gaming deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn’t mean that holiday gaming deals have stopped. Many retailers are extending their discounts throughout the season, and we’re updating our previous buying guides to keep you up to date on all the deals until the end of the year.

Below we’ve compiled the best holiday gaming deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target. You’ll find deals on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in our guide. We’ll also share some of the best holiday discounts we could find on gaming monitors, gaming TVs, and PC gaming deals.

Check back on this story every day, as we’ll be updating this guide as we find more deals.

Table of contents

Holiday Nintendo Switch deals

Even though Nintendo games hardly go on sale, you can still find deals on games and accessories throughout the shopping season. While many of the big-ticket deals have passed, there are still plenty of good discounts to find.

Best Buy has a few Nintendo Switch game deals

GameStop has a selection of Nintendo Switch game deals starting at 20% off

Target is offering a $50 gift card when you buy two Ubisoft games

Here are some of the most recent Nintendo Switch accessory gift deals we could find.

Holiday PS5 deals

It hasn’t become any easier to get a PlayStation 5 console this year. However, if you already own the console or need gifts for someone who does, you’ll still find some good PS5 holiday deals out there.

Below is a selection of some of the best PlayStation gaming gift deals we could find.

Holiday Xbox Series X deals

The Xbox Series X has also been hard to come by this year, but there are still plenty of holiday deals for the console’s games and accessories worth picking up.

Below are some of the best Xbox accessory gift deals we could find.

Holiday PC gaming deals

Some of the most common online retailers don’t focus too heavily on PC gaming deals, but there are still some discounts to find if you’re looking for PC gaming accessories.

Gaming TVs

Some of the best gaming monitors and TVs offer features like 4K displays, HDR, and high refresh rates. Below are some of the best deals we found for displays that are at least 120 Hz. These will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X games look great.