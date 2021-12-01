PlayStation Plus offers Godfall, Lego DC Super-Villains in December

PlayStation Plus subscribers get Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and — in a program first — Lego DC Super-Villains beginning next week. Free Lego games had, to this point, been the exclusive domain of Xbox Live’s Games With Gold.

Lego DC Super-Villains, for PlayStation 4, launched in October 2018. Though Games With Gold has offered seven Lego games to subscribers over its nine years — most recently this month, with Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes — it’s the first time any of TT Games’ licensed Lego platformers have graced PlayStation Plus.

As for the rest, there’s Godfall — remember that? Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing’s quickly forgotten PS5 launch title is a loot/hack-n-slash action RPG available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. (The PS4 version launched in August.) The PS Plus release is known as Godfall: Challenger Edition, which is described by Sony’s PlayStation Blog thusly:

The Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. All three are endgame-level content, but you’ll be immediately equipped with a spread of deadly weapons and skill points, letting you team up with up to two other players in co-op. Perfect your build and smash your enemies. Challenger Edition’s endgame co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall & supports cross-gen play.

Finally, there’s Mortal Shell, which we described as a “soulslike game for people who don’t have the time.” It’s a completely linear action-RPG (that means no side quests), but “in such a small package that it all feels distilled and more potent,” as our Polygon Recommends review puts it.

All of these games will be available from Dec. 7 to Jan. 3. November’s free games — Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — are still available until Dec. 6. Further, PlayStation VR owners can pick up Firesprite’s The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall through Jan. 3, 2022.