Cyberpunk 2077’s ‘next-gen’ version and next major update coming in Q1 2022

CD Projekt’s “next-gen” versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are coming in the first half of 2022, the company said Monday as part of a quarterly earnings update. The publisher-developer said that a “major update for all platforms” for Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the open-world action-adventure game.

Cyberpunk 2077’s next big update and its new-console versions will arrive sometime in the first quarter of next year, said Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt, in a message to investors. That’s a bit more clarity than CD Projekt offered just last month, when it warned that all updates planned for Cyberpunk 2077 had been pushed to 2022.

The Witcher 3’s next-gen update, which promises visual upgrades and new items inspired by the Netflix series based on the Witcher books, is expected between April and June of 2022.

CD Projekt also has “ongoing work” on an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. “In parallel, we carry on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams,” Kiciński said.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched Dec. 10, 2020, but in an infamously buggy state. Sony ended up removing the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 entirely from the PlayStation Store but later added the game back to its platform.

CD Projekt Red has released more than 10 patches for Cyberpunk 2077, which squash many of the game’s bugs. The developer originally promised that “multiple updates and improvements,” including the free DLC and next-gen console update would arrive in 2021. Patch 1.3 was released in August with some of that free DLC, in the form of quest options, animations, and additional cosmetic items.