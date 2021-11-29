Channing Tatum is coming back for Magic Mike 3

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be the third movie in the Magic Mike epic trilogy about male strippers and the struggles of small business owners. The new film was announced by series star Channing Tatum, who tweeted photo of the script on Tuesday.

While Tatum didn’t reveal any details about the movie, the script is written by Reid Carolin, the writer of the first two movies in the series. The third movie will also be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original movie in 2012 but did not return for the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Since Tatum is the one who seemingly announced the movie, it also seems safe to say he’ll be returning to his role as Mike Lane as well. Based on the title, it also seems that this will likely conclude Mike’s three-movie arc.

The Magic Mike movie series hasn’t been around since 2015 but the franchise itself hasn’t been quiet. Instead, Tatum and Carolin developed a live stage show spinoff called Magic Mike Live. According to Soderbergh, the impressive stage show is part of what inspired him to come back to the series after skipping the second entry. The franchise will also get a reality series called Finding Magic Mike, which debuts on HBO Max on Dec. 17.

Warner Bros. produced the first two Magic Mike movies, which were both theatrical releases. However, this new movie will debut exclusively on Warner’s HBO Max streaming service. This is part of the company’s ongoing push for HBO Max-exclusive movies, which already included Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move earlier this year and will include superhero films like Batgirl in the future.

There’s no release date for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.