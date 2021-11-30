Halo Infinite’s battle pass XP is getting another big upgrade

Halo Infinite’s battle pass is still a source of frustration for many players, but developer 343 Industries isn’t done changing it just yet. In the latest update to the multiplayer reward system, players will now get experience for playing a certain number of matches every day, the developer announced Monday night.

After Halo Infinite’s new update, players will now get XP for the first six matches they play each day, with the biggest reward given for playing just one game. This was designed to help make sure players can kick off each of their play sessions with a sizable reward, 343 Industries’ Halo community manager, John Junyszek, explained on Twitter.

Junyszek also provided a more detailed breakdown of how much XP players could expect to earn in each match:

1st Game = 300 XP

2nd Game = 200 XP

3rd Game = 200 XP

4th Game = 100 XP

5th Game = 100 XP

6th Game = 100 XP

7th+ Game = 50 XP

According to Junyszek, these changes were made as a reflection of 343’s continued monitoring of battle pass progression as well as feedback from the community itself. Junyszek also reminded players that these are only temporary solutions and that the team plans to implement larger fixes in the future, but that they take time to create.

This is the most drastic change that 343 Industries has made to Halo Infinite’s battle pass progression so far, but it remains to be seen if the community will be happy with the new rate of progression or if the frustration will continue.