Vikings: Valhalla is coming to Netflix this February

Netflix has finally shared the release date for Vikings: Valhalla, the much-anticipated spinoff of the History Channel drama Vikings. The new series, from showrunner Jeb Stuart and Vikings creator Michael Hirst, will debut on Friday, Feb. 25.

Vikings: Valhalla takes place in the early 11th century, 100 years after the events of the Vikings series finale. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vet Sam Corlett stars as Leif Erikson, the famed explorer who is said to have journeyed to North America centuries before Christopher Columbus. Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) will play Leif’s strong-willed sister Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter (Sanditon) will play Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

The series will follow these three legendary Vikings as they travel the world at a time when the conflicts between the Vikings and English royals — as well as the pagan Vikings and Christian Vikings — escalate toward the point of no return and ultimately the end of the Viking Age.

Vikings: Valhalla also stars Laura Berlin as the ambitious Emma of Normandy, Bradley Freegard as the Danish King Canute, Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Harald’s half-brother Olaf, David Oakes as the English counselor Earl Godwin, Caroline Henderson as the Kattegat Jarl Haakon, Pollyanna McIntosh as the Danish Queen Ælfgifu, and Asbjorn Krogh Nissen is Jarl Kåre.

In addition to the Vikings: Valhalla premiere date, Netflix also shared new photos of the historical drama that give us a first look at these new characters — and more importantly, at all the bloody good action to come.