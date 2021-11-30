Pringles has Halo-themed flavors and I tried them

Here at Polygon we write a lot of reviews of video games, but also reviews around video games. We’ve reviewed movies based on games, Lego sets based on games, and now, finally, chips based on games. You see, we live in a world with Halo-themed Pringles, and they’re actually pretty great.

The Moa Burger Wavy Pringles are a Walmart exclusive chip designed to taste like a burger made out of the Ostrich-like Moa bird — one of the few lifeforms roaming about in the Halo games. The Pringles website says it has flavors of “garlic, sweet ginger, and savory beef.” There’s also some chili pepper and red pepper.

But what do the Moa Burger Pringles really taste like? Well I’ve had two cans of these suckers, so let’s get into it.

The first and only thing you need to know about the Moa Burger Pringles is that they’ve got an intense flavor. Every chip in both of my tins was covered in Moa Burger dust. Each chip was consistent and delightfully overpowering. I say that because, in my long and storied history with Pringles, I’ve never been bowled over by flavor before.

Pringles typically have great flavors, but the substance and consistency isn’t there. Nobody will ever say no to a Sour Cream and Onion Pringle, but you need a stack of five if you really want to feel that flavor. The chip-to-flavor ratio is often a little off for me on Pringles, and I sometimes walk away disappointed that I didn’t grab a more substantial or potent chip.

The Moa Burger Wavy Pringles satisfy that need for something hefty. They’re crunchy, thick, and every chip left my face with that semi-permanent “damn face” — you know, the one when you eat something intense but delicious, and your face is trying to compensate for how your taste buds feel. That reaction may also have something to do with the heat coming off of these things. It’s not “Flamin’ Hot” level or anything like that, but I learned from experience that it’s enough to anger the spicy-food-hater in your life if you convince them to try it.

These Pringles have an almost barbeque chip taste to them, but with a slight tang, and that aforementioned heat. It’s the kind of chip I started out intrigued by, unsure if I even liked it, and ended up loving. Sitting here now, I’m realizing I probably need to pick up more of these cans before they leave store shelves — whenever that will be.

The Moa Burger Pringles could beat up any Pringle I’ve met — or they could at least beat them in a Halo match. Julius Pringle — the Pringle guy (that’s his name, I looked it up) — is even wearing a headset on the can, so you know he’s eating these while gaming. But do these Pringles really encapsulate Halo? I don’t know, but Master Chief is prominent enough on the tube that you’ll be embarrassed if you don’t use self-checkout.

But even outside of the Halo and the gamer Julius, I’ve never found a Pringle flavor I like this much, and as someone who had a purple lunch box case in elementary school designed specifically for holding Pringles, that’s saying something.