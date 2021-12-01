Animal Crossing’s 2.0 update lets you watch villagers play with the cat tower

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s pro camera is one of the 2.0 update’s many wonderful additions. Fans have already gotten into some of the pro camera’s excellent features. The fish-eye lens lets you take adorable — and sometimes haunting — close-up, convex photos of villagers. And the first-person camera gives the game an entirely new look and feel.

This first-person camera is especially great for photographing villagers interacting with furniture, whether it’s in the Happy Home Paradise DLC, or when a villager spontaneously visits a player’s home. And players have discovered a new, perfect use for this first-person lens, in form of observing their villagers playing with the cat tower.

The easiest villager to spot having a go at the tower is probably Punchy, if you design a Paradise home for him. For those who aren’t familiar: In Paradise, you design themed vacation homes for villagers, making sure to include three items they specifically requested. Punchy the cat requests a cat tower in his abode — and when you check on him after completing the design, you might just catch him playing with the cat tower’s dangling ball. It’s especially adorable when captured in first person:

But Punchy is far from the only cat — or villager, in general — who loves a good cat tower:

GUYS ALL OF THE VILLAGERS CAN PLAY WITH THE CAT TOWER #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/M3GW3L3hpu — Angie (@BMOangie) November 11, 2021

Even Isabelle seems taken by it (is she secretly a cat?!?!):

The cat tower has always been an adorable, covetable item in New Horizons, though it didn’t have explicit utility. It came in seven different colors, and it mostly seemed to imply you might own a hypothetical smaller cat in the game’s world (especially since it was scaled to the size of a cat that might fit in the game’s pet bed).

Thanks to the 2.0 update, and Paradise, we get the joys of seeing our villagers play with these items. This also includes villagers using the pet bed as legitimate seating when visiting a player’s home, as well as villagers making biscuits in the sand.

The best part of the New Horizons update just might be getting to see villagers play in the same way our actual pets do. It’s especially funny because the game mostly has them dress and act like they’re just nosy townspeople, the rest of the time. But, as it turns out, they are animals.