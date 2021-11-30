 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remains cursed, physical releases delayed

A little more bad news to accompany the first real good news for the troubled rerelease

By Joshua Rivera
The GTA III protagonist in the definitive edition of the game Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive edition can’t quite catch a break. Despite this week’s rollout of a title update that fixes tons of bugs that marred the not-so-definitive rerelease, the news isn’t all rosy. The latest setback is a delay for the physical versions of the trilogy, with Xbox and PlayStation versions pushed back 10 days to Dec. 17, and the Nintendo Switch version coming in “early 2022,” per Rockstar Games’ Twitter account.

Released digitally in early November, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition launched in a disastrous state that produced plenty of fodder for online mockery as the supposed remasters of the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — were instead subjected to all manner of visual and performance-related bugs.

Rockstar Games has since apologized for the launch, stating that it would release updates until the games “reach the level of quality they deserve to be.” The good news is, that process seems to have started.

