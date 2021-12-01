Xbox Game Pass gets Halo Infinite, Among Us, and Stardew Valley in December

Xbox Game Pass is setting subscribers up for a big December as new games like Halo Infinite, Anvil, and Archvale come to the service, along with older favorites like Among Us, Lawn Mower Simulator, and Stardew Valley.

Subscribers will also get access to Final Fantasy XIII-2, Rubber Bandits, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite. All of these games will be available in the first two weeks of December on consoles, Xbox’s cloud service, and PC.

Here’s a full schedule of what to expect from Xbox Game Pass in the first two months of December:

Anvil (Console and PC) — Dec. 2

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 2

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) — Dec. 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 2

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 7

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 14

Among Us (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Dec. 14

This month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also get new Halo Infinite multiplayer cosmetics as well. The Xbox Game Pass reward will include a skin for the MA40 assault rifle, a challenge swap, and an XP boost.

With all these new games arriving, a few other titles will depart Xbox Game Pass in December as well. Here’s a full list of what’s leaving the service on Dec. 15: