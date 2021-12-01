Battlefield 2042’s massive new update is almost all bug fixes and minor improvements

DICE has released another patch in hopes of improving Battlefield 2042, and this time around it’s mostly dedicated to fixing some of the game’s lingering bugs and introducing some small quality-of-life upgrades. The patch was released on Wednesday, along with a huge patch notes post that goes over all the changes DICE made to the game.

One of the biggest changes is a UI update designed to make a few important pieces of information much more clear. After the update, players who are downed will be able to see if there are players within 50 meters of them; that way, they know if someone might be able to revive them. The game will also show the downed player if their reviver pings that they’re on their way. Similarly helpful, Battlefield 2042’s HUD will now display an icon above friendly players’ heads if they need additional ammo or healing. That way, you can help them out if you have that item equipped.

Related DICE promises two Battlefield 2042 updates to fix glaring gameplay problems

DICE also updated the game’s attachment menus to make them less cumbersome, including the in-game Plus Menu, which is used to change attachments in-game. The patch notes don’t describe exactly what the developer changed, but they do say that it should require fewer button presses to make important changes now.

The patch also includes dozens of bug fixes and other minor improvements. Cross-platform invites should be more consistent now, along with matchmaking as a whole. The game’s menus should also perform more smoothly, especially when transitioning out of a multiplayer game.

While there are well over 100 improvements, tweaks, upgrades, and fixes in Battlefield 2042’s Update 3, it’s worth noting that some of players’ most-requested features still aren’t there. The patch does not implement a full scoreboard, nor does it add voice chat to the game. The patch notes also don’t include any details about when either feature might be available.

For a look at all the changes, you can find the full Update 3 patch notes on Electronic Arts’ Battlefield site.