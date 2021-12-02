 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Humanoid flower Pokémon Tsareena coming to Pokémon Unite

Kicks a lot

By Nicole Carpenter

A new character is joining the Pokémon Unite arena: grass-type humanoid flower Tsareena.

The Pokémon Company debuted the new addition in a YouTube video published Thursday. In the 27-second clip, The Pokémon Company showed off a few of her moves, and it sure looks like she kicks a lot. The Pokémon Company called Tsareena a “powerful All-Rounder that will dance around the competition” in the YouTube video’s description.

There’s no further information about the Tsareena in Pokémon Unite just yet, however. Pokémon news website Serebii reported that she’ll be added to Pokémon Unite on Dec. 9 during a in-game campaign that’ll award players with the new Pokémon after logging in.

Pokémon Unite, The Pokémon Company’s free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), was released this year on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Developer TiMi Studio keeps adding new Pokémon to the lineup: Before Tsareena, it added Decidueye, Greedent, and plenty of very cute skins for existing Pokémon. (Hello, Space Gengar.)

