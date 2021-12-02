Fortnite Chapter 3 teased in leaked ad, likely features The Rock

Details about Fortnite Chapter 3 have allegedly leaked online via a new TikTok ad, and a recent Instagram post seems to confirm Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-rumored involvement in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 ends Dec. 4, with Chapter 3 surely coming in the following days. Epic Games hasn’t unveiled any official details around the upcoming update. However, Twitter user freddythefox_YT posted an otherwise unreleased trailer for Chapter 3 on Wednesday, which they claim appeared while they were scrolling through TikTok.

The trailer looks legitimate, rendered in Fortnite’s signature style. In the video, a group of heroes are walking around on the island when an explosion happens, rocketing them into the water. When the trailer stabilizes, the hero is left floating in the water, looking up at a variety of spaceships and the island turned sideways in the water — imagine the Titanic mid-sink.

After another explosion in the background, the ships disappear and the island flips over completely. “Fortnite Chapter 3” flashes across the screen, and we hear the honking of Fortnite’s iconic bus. Then, a massive tidal wave comes crashing toward the screen.

This trailer suggests that Epic will add a new map to Fortnite next week, just like it did for Chapter 2 in 2019. The brief glimpse of the map may show some returning locations from Chapter 1, but the trailer is a little too fuzzy and quick to confirm anything.

In addition to the new trailer leaking, Johnson has seemingly confirmed his involvement in Fortnite Chapter 3. In a video promoting his ZOA energy drink, Johnson grabs a can from the fridge. But next to the variety of drinks on his shelf, there’s a helmet worn by The Foundation — a mysterious character in Fortnite.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has teased himself as The Foundation. In March, there was a load of speculation that Johnson would eventually appear as the musclebound masked man, and it appears to finally be happening.

Oddly enough, another aspect of Johnson’s most recent Instagram video seems to confirm the TikTok leak. Whenever Johnson drinks ZOA, his cameraperson inverts the camera — like the island in the trailer. With The Foundation helmet clearly in the background, this is either a very bizarre accident or a clear tease of what’s to come.

We’ve reached out to Epic Games for confirmation of Johnson’s involvement in Fortnite Chapter 3 and the legitimacy of the new trailer. Epic has yet to publicly confirm Chapter 3’s existence or its release date.

Update: Epic Games declined to comment on today’s Fortnite leak.