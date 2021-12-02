Eagle-eyed Destiny 2 fans think a Halo crossover is happening

Bungie’s 30th Anniversary pack for Destiny 2 — which will add a new dungeon and beloved Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn to the game — is only a few days away from its Dec. 7 release date. And a new image on the pack’s Steam page has players curious if Halo weapons will appear in Destiny 2.

The 30th Anniversary pack is all about celebrating Bungie’s birthday. The studio has already confirmed weapons like the sword from Myth or a special armor set inspired by Marathon — two of Bungie’s pre-Halo games — will be making their way into Destiny 2. But Bungie’s claim to fame, Halo, is clearly missing from the crossover list.

When Bungie separated from Microsoft, they left the rights to Halo behind, which is why Microsoft-owned 343 Industries has been running the Halo show for over a decade. Without the Halo license, it seemed Halo-themed weapons and armor weren’t going to happen in Bungie’s new projects. But a new image from the “Dares of Eternity” free-to-play activity has players’ hopes up.

In the new image, players think they can spot two Halo weapons. The first is on the far-left Spartan’s back, and players think it looks like Halo 2’s iconic Battle Rifle. The second Halo-themed weapon actually appears on two players, the far-right Guardian and the bronze Titan in the middle. It’s a purple rifle that looks similar to a Covenant-type weapon — perhaps the Beam Rifle sniper, the Covenant Carbine rifle, or even the Needle Rifle from Halo Reach.

All of that sounds very exciting. But it’s also possible that these weapons are just loosely based on Halo and Bungie’s legacy with the series — in more of a “we couldn’t get the rights, so this isn’t technically the Battle Rifle” kind of way. The Battle Rifle on that Guardian’s back does look similar to another Pulse Rifle model that already exists in Destiny 2 — albeit slightly modified.

The Steam page says some of the loot will be “inspired” by Bungie’s past. However, the Myth Claymore sword is exactly as advertised: it’s just the sword from Myth in Destiny 2, no “inspired” about it. Bungie also revealed a casual-wear armor set months ago that very clearly has some Halo influence to it (seen in the image above). There are clearly Halo Needler needles on that Titan’s shoulder, and the Warlock is decked out in Arbiter-inspired gear — even their bond is a Halo ring.

A potential Halo crossover is obviously exciting for Destiny players, as there’s naturally a lot of shared fanhood there. But if anything, this image should comfort players that, even if Bungie wasn’t able to secure the Halo rights, they still may see see some Halo-inspired weapons in next week’s update.

We’ve reached out to Bungie regarding the Halo-themed weapons and will update this post if we hear back.