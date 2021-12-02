Halo Infinite’s sniper rifle can take down 23 Spartans with one headshot

How many Spartans can you take out with a single headshot in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer? Well, the theoretical maximum would be 23, as Big Team Battle supports two teams of 12 players, and that’s Infinite’s largest mode. And lo and behold, here’s a Twitter user demonstrating that it can be done, if you have a couple dozen friends willing to take the bullet.

That’s one, two, three, four— yep, 23 Spartans dutifully lining up alphabetically by height for their glamour shot. The shooter steadies their S7 Sniper Rifle and, after a countdown, everyone falls down like the Rockettes in Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular. (Although, to be fair to the Rockettes, their domino fall involves 36 soldiers. They’re also real.) Anyway, good luck beating that combo score!

Halo Infinite formally launches next Wednesday, Dec. 8, but its multiplayer has been in an open beta since Nov. 15, in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. That’s given 343 Industries a chance to iron out some of the progression issues frustrating players trying to complete their first battle pass, with bigger and more permanent fixes coming later.