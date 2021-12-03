 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Animal Crossing’s hot new design trend: just throwing a ton of bugs into villagers’ yards

By Nicole Carpenter

We already know that Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new Happy Home Paradise DLC is a haven for blursed designs — but did we know how far it went? As players are reaching the “end” of New Horizons’ DLC, they’re realizing just how much freedom Nintendo’s given us to create chaos. You see, once you’ve completed 30 homes and created a school on the resort island, returning character Nat will visit to give a lecture about bugs.

Nat’s a chameleon that appeared in both City Folk and New Leaf, often as the host of the Bug-Off event. His son Flick’s taken over the role in New Horizons, leaving Nat to roam in resort vacation land. There, he’s got something to teach the player, too: How to release bugs into vacation home yards.

Some builders immediately started imagining the ways that fireflies or butterflies could add to the whimsical aesthetic. But others are choosing chaos, piling yards with scorpions, tarantulas, wasps, and other creepy crawling things. The other thing is that New Horizons players say the bugs are tied to the lots — meaning they’ll stay if you replace the vacation home.

Frankly, I find them all beautiful. Forget a guard dog. Give me the scorpions!

