Paper Mario is coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 library

Paper Mario, the classic Nintendo 64 role-playing game, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service on Dec. 10, Nintendo announced Thursday. The addition of Mario’s original paper-thin adventure will bring the number of N64 games available through Nintendo Switch Online’s premium tier to a nice, round 10.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). The higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Sega Genesis games and the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For Nintendo Switch owners who have never played the original Paper Mario, here’s Nintendo’s official description to whet your appetite:

After Bowser steals the Star Rod and kidnaps Princess Peach, Mario plots to rescue the seven Star Spirits and free the Mushroom Kingdom from the Koopa’s rule. As Mario travels from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain, he’ll need all the help he can get. Master the abilities of the seven Star Spirits and the other allies joining the adventure to aid our hero on the battlefield.

Since debuting on the Nintendo 64 more than 20 years ago, Paper Mario has spawned five sequels across Nintendo’s handhelds and consoles, including the most recent entry, last year’s Paper Mario: The Origami King for Switch.